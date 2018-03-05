Delhi to witness 71st edition of Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival

A music festival that is almost as old as Independent India is all set to return to the national capital for its 71st edition. Several young as well as veteran musicians will be playing side-by-side to make it a memorable experience for the visitors.

It’s that time of the year again when the lawns of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) will resonate with the musical genius of legendary musical maestros at the Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival 2018. The festival, curated by Shobha Deepak Singh, Festival Director and Vice Chairperson of SBKK, will be held at the SBKK lawns from March 8 to March 10.

“The Kendra’s Musical journey began in 1947 on the day India got independence - to celebrate freedom from bonded music. Rarely does it happen in the ethos of a nation that an occasion arises where the people of that nation attain for themselves freedom without violence.

“Although I was no more than four years young at that time, the seeds of music were sown in the subconscious. It was the artistic ambience of our home that sharpened my artistic sensibilities, and helped shape my destiny, to be able to cope with the challenges thrown up by the Kendra- over seven decades, the music has maintained higher standard of musical reverence of the audience of New Delhi,” Singh said in a statement.

The festival, for the first time in its long journey, will include a morning performance on the final day.

The three-day event will kick-start with a vocal performance by Shounak Abhisheki, followed by a performance of first-timer Debashish Bhattacharya on the chaturangi slide guitar. Vocalist Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar will also make her debut at the festival by wrapping up the evening on day 1.

On March 9, participating artists are Uday Bhawalkar and Ulhas N. Kashalkar (vocals). Irshad Khan will also make his debut at the festival on sitar.

The final day will include morning performances by two renowned names of Carnatic Music who are also performing for the first time at the festival - Jayanthi Kumaresh (Carnatic Veena) will begin the day at 11 a.m, followed by Bombay Jayashri (carnatic vocalist).

