Music festivals to look forward to in 2020

If you’re a festival junkie and music is your raison d’être we have tailor-made a calendar to suit your lifestyle.

Booking.com has curated a list of some of the best music festivals across the country including some all-time hits, first-time festivals and out-of-the-way experiences for you to enjoy in 2020. So whatever your genre - EDM, rock, hip hop, sufi, folk or trance, there’s something for everyone.

Sula Fest

Set against the backdrop of green mountains the two-day Sula Fest will witness performances by popular indie artists like Local Train, When Chai Met Toast among many. Other than a diverse lineup, the festival has curated several experiences like grape stomping, master classes by winemakers and much more! The event not only focuses on wine but also offers a good variety of food with great music performances.

Where: Nashik

When: February 1-2, 2020,

Vh1 Supersonic

Pune hosts the country’s biggest multi-genre experiential festival ‘Vh1 Supersonic’. With a promising line up and multiple international acts, the festival will give you an opportunity to groove into the EDM beats as you enjoy the scenic beauty of the city. So, book your tickets immediately for a perfect weekend getaway.

Where: Pune

When: February 7-9, 2020

Mahindra Blues

Mumbai’s iconic Mehboob Studios becomes centre stage for the world’s finest blues musicians as guitars are strummed and souls are elevated with music. Held on a breezy weekend in February, Asia’s largest blues festival is the place to be at for lovers of the genre.

Where: Mumbai

When: February 8-9, 2020

Udaipur World Music Festival

The second edition of this festival is all set to electrify Udaipur from Feb 9-11 and create new landmarks in the field of music. This exciting event will witness the participation of 150 artists from over 17 countries all performing at one platform. Several of them are prominent names and first timers who will enthrall the audience with their amazing music.

Where: Udaipur

When: February 7-9, 2020

Ragasthan

This vibrant festival transforms the deserts of Rajasthan into a magical multi-hued camping site with music, art, cinema, culture taking centre stage against the backdrop of sand dunes of Jaisalmer. The festival promotes eco-friendly tourism and encourages the preservation of Rajasthani culture. The festival promises to serve everything you are looking for captivating performances, aural and visual excellence and an ambience you never want to leave.

Where: Jaisalmer

When - February 23-2,5 2020

Shiva Squad Festival

With an aim to develop social harmony and artistic expression, this one-of-a-kind music fest takes place in Manali in the month of September. This event brings together the finest artists of trance, electronic, rock, jazz, fusion, classical, R&B and folk music.

Where: Manali

When - September 25- 27, 2020

Ziro Festival of Music

The green valleys of Arunachal Pradesh come to life every September with the Ziro Music Festival. The festival started in 2012 by Bobby Hano and Menwhopause guitarist Anup Kutty. The festival is hosted by the members of the Apatani tribe in Ziro. The four-day festival features some of the best indie acts from around the world and leading folk musicians from Northeast India to give you a soul-stirring experience.

Where: Arunachal Pradesh

When: September 27-30

Jodhpur RIFF

Love fusion music? This 5-day long music festival in Jodhpur is dedicated solely to folk musicians and artists from all over the world. Set against the magnificent Mehrangarh Fort, this festival provides an open stage for acclaimed folk artists from India and abroad with the sole aim of familiarizing the world with traditional Rajasthani musical heritage.

Where: Jodhpur

When: October 29-November 2, 2020

NH7 Weekender

Popularly known as India’s happiest music festival, NH7 Weekender is held in Shillong, Meghalaya and Pune, Maharashtra every year. The festival boasts of a unique artist line up, lip-smacking local food, art installations and breezy pleasant weather. The dates of the festival for this year haven’t been announced yet but watch out for the tickets as NH7 is known to bring renowned artists to India.

Where: Pune and Meghalaya

When: November/ December 2020

Echoes of Earth

India’s greenest music festival, Echoes of Earth includes international and Indian musicians who perform to celebrate one Earth. The Bengaluru-based festival celebrates a love of music while upholding a deep commitment to sustainable practices and the age-old adage. In the 4th edition now, this year the festival celebrates endangered species of flora and fauna, with its theme ‘The Sanctuary’.

Were: Bengaluru

When: December 7-8, 2020

Magnetic Fields Festival

Every year in December, music lovers from around the world travel to the pink city of Jaipur for the Magnetic Fields Festival. Set against the stunning background of Alsisar Mahal, this 3-day fest has multiple stage performances across genres including EDM, folk, house and trance. This festival is a must if you’d like to explore the underground music scene accompanied by stunning visuals, local cuisine and royal hospitality.

Where: Jaipur

When: December 11-13, 2020

Hornbill Festival

Also called ‘Festival of the Festivals’ Hornbill Festival is held in Nagaland every December. The festival encourages inter-tribal interaction and promotes the cultural heritage of Nagaland. This 10-day music festival is filled with authentic food, folk dance, fashion shows, night bazaars and music concerts. So, keep an eye out to tick this music festival and a trip to the Northeast off your list.

Where: Nagaland

When: December 2020

Sunburn Festival

Keep with the spirit of euphonic December and mark your calendar for Sunburn, one of India’s biggest EDM-centric music fests. Let loose in the sands of Vagator beach, Goa among the company of people from across 52 other countries. While this year’s line-up is yet to be announced, performers from last year include Martin Garrix, Flume, DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers - among others.

Where: Goa

When: December 2020

