Shubo Nabo Barsho 2019: Wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages, status this Bengali New Year

Bengali New Year or Pohela Boishakh marks the first day of the initial month of Baishakh of the Bengali solar calendar. Bengalis all over the world celebrate New Year on this day which falls on April 15. In other regions of India, people celebrate the solar New Year, while the Sikh and Hindu communities celebrate the festival of Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi. To celebrate this festival, Bengalis greet each other by saying Shubo Nobo Barsho which translates to prosperous New Year. A number of fairs are organized across the states of West Bengal and Tripura to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Here are a few wishes you can send to your near and dear ones on this joyous occasion.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 21:28 IST