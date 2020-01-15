So you think you can dance?

art-and-culture

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:10 IST

Stefano Fardelli, of his eponymous dance company, is of the opinion that India has a huge dance community but unfortunately, “there are hardly any academies that offer a degree or diploma, which is recognised at the international or a professional level”. He says, “To be a part of an international dance group or platform, you will have to prove that you have a certified degree. It also means that you have to be trained in ballet and contemporary. EurAsia gives a chance to talents to learn and work at such a level. Also, it is an opportunity for these dancers to spread their culture outside their own country.”

So, if you have always had the desire to pursue dance at an international level but didn’t know how to go about it, then EurAsia Dance Auditions by Stefano Fardelli Dance Company, supported by the Italian Embassy and Istituto Italiano di Cultura of Delhi and Mumbai, is organising an audition for dancers, who perform contemporary and hip-hop styles. Those who are selected, will get the opportunity to become a part of the EurAsia Network in Italy. They will also be awarded a 50% scholarship for the three to four year-long programme or two-year-long masters course.

Born in Italy, Fardelli is a dancer, choreographer, teacher and artistic director of EurAsia Dance Project International Network. Trained at the MAS Academy in Milan, Italy, he then continued his studies in other choreographic centres across Europe. Among his international collaborations are the Berlin Opera, BBC, The Place, Royal Finland Opera, Les Gens d’Uterpan, English National Opera, Cie Twain, to name a few.

Fardelli will select aspiring contemporary and hip-hop dance students for a professional course in DanceHaus (Italy), CDSH (Germany), DanceHaus Hip-Hop Department (Italy), and The Danish Talent Academy (Denmark). “We don’t give this kind of scholarship even to our students for all three years. This is a great opportunity for people coming from outside Europe, otherwise it is not possible for many to do justice to their own talents,” Fardelli says, adding that it is difficult for people coming from other countries to bear the costs at European institutes.

He goes on to share, “There are also not many teachers here who would be able to teach the correct techniques of contemporary styles. I am not talking about the Indian traditional dance forms. That is your form and you are the best at it. I’m talking about careers in ballet, hip-hop, etc. Dance is not considered a career in many countries, so a lot of talented people do not receive the kind of support they should get. Our attempt is to help these people.”