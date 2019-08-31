Theatre gives courage to an actor to face the camera: Hiten Tejwani

art-and-culture

Aug 31, 2019

Actor Hiten Tejwani is a popular name, especially because of his successful run on television. The actor, however, credits his stint in theatre for helping him ace his acting skills.

“I started my career by doing plays in theatre. My family was bothered because I was a graduate but didn’t pursue a job. I used to spend the entire day doing theatre, and at that time there was no money in theatre. When I look back, I feel people who are interested in acting should do theatre at the start (of their career) because it helps you to increase your confidence,” says the actor.

The 45-year-old adds that theatre enables an actor to showcase his/her ability in front of the camera. “It gives you courage to act, because when you can act in front of a live audience, you can do anything in front of the camera... My stint in theatre didn’t go waste because today it’s easier for me to act in front of the camera or get into the skin of a character. So, people who want to do theatre should not be discouraged at all! It’s a good thing for an actor.”

Hiten has been part of a number of successful TV soaps such as Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi..., Kutumb, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Gangaa and Pavitra Rishta. But, the actor says that films were his first choice. He adds, “I always wanted to become an actor and I wanted to act in films. But when I saw there are really good opportunities on television, I shifted focus to television.”

Last seen on-screen in the multi-starrer Kalank, Hiten now wishes to portray negative roles. He reasons, “I’m an actor so every time I can’t say I want to play the main lead. I know I can carry the project on my shoulders but there are other important characters in stories, and without those the story cannot move forward. When you play a negative character you cannot restrict yourself. You can go wild. So, playing negative characters has its own fun.”

Aug 31, 2019