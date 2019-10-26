e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Forming govt in Maharashtra not an option, will sit in the Opposition: Sharad Pawar on accepting the mandate

“This is not the option before us. The people have asked us to sit in the opposition. We have accepted that mandate,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 26, 2019 19:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
sharad Pawar during a press conference at his residence in Pune on Friday, September 27.
sharad Pawar during a press conference at his residence in Pune on Friday, September 27.(Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

Forming the next government in Maharashtra is not an option before the NCP and it will sit in the opposition as mandated by the people, party chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday.

Pawar’s remark comes even as Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met newly-elected MLAs here on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena is pitching for equal sharing of power and has demanded a written assurance on it from the BJP.

Thackeray is learnt to have also said he has “other options open” but is not interested in exploring them since the BJP and the Sena are bound by the “Hindutva ideology”.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats in the recently-concluded Assembly elections, with the Sena, NCP and Congress getting 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively in the 288-member House.

Asked about the possibility of the NCP supporting the Sena to form the government, Pawar said, “This is not the option before us. The people have asked us to sit in the opposition. We have accepted that mandate.” The NCP supremo made the remarks after Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat met him at his residence in Baramati in Pune district.

NCP MP Supriya Sule and the party’s newly-elected MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, Rohit Pawar, were also present on the occasion.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel expressed similar views.

“The NCP will sit in the opposition,” Patel said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 18:55 IST

tags
top news
6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar
6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘It is my responsibility to get him back to his best’ - Shastri on Pant
‘It is my responsibility to get him back to his best’ - Shastri on Pant
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News