Haryana Assembly Polls: Krishan Lal Panwar, Israna MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:43 IST

Krishan Lal Panwar is the BJP MLA from Israna (reserved) assembly constituency of Haryana.

A five-time MLA and transport minister, Panwar has contested four elections for different parties. He won first election on Janata Party ticket from Assandh in 1991. He won from Assandh on SAP ticket in 1996 and on INLD ticket in 2000. After the creation of Israna constituency (reserved), he again won on INLD ticket in 2009. In 2014, when INLD denied him ticket, he joined the BJP and won from Israna on BJP ticket.

Educational qualification: Matriculation

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 1. 79 crore

Movable: Rs 49.56 lakh

Immovable: Rs 1.3 crore

Constituency primer:

The reserved Israna assembly segment was created during 2008 delimitation and it consists of most of the rural areas of Panipat district. Dominated by the members of the scheduled castes and farmers from Jats community, this constituency has witnessed only two assembly elections and has elected Panwar both the times.

Electoral history:

2014: Krishan Panwar of BJP defeated Balbir Singh of Congress by 1,828 votes.

2009: Krishan Panwar of INLD defeated Balbir Singh, independent, by 2,180 votes.

How he performed:

Panwar focused more on basic amenities such as streets, drainage, irrigation, drinking water and sanitation in all villages of his constituency. Irrigation project worth ?5 crore in Vazirpur, upgrading of Israna PCH to CHS with ?7 crore, a women’s college, two ITIs, upgrading four schools, are among his major achievements. He also faced criticism for advocating parole to Dera head. The chief minister had announced 66 projects for Israna and only 25 of them have been completed, 29 are under process and 12 are pending.

MLA Quote

“Not only for Israna, but the BJP government has worked for the development of the entire state. We have worked as per the expectations of the people and will continue it in the next term as well.”

By the way

Krishan Panwar used to work as a technician at Panipat thermal power plant.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 15:42 IST