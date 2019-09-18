Haryana Assembly Polls: Mool Chand Sharma, Ballabhgarh MLA

assembly-elections

Mool Chand Sharma is the BJP MLA from Ballabhgarh constituency of Haryana.

The first time legislator Sharma joined student politics in college and graduated to party politics in 1987 when he contested the election as an INLD candidate. He again unsuccessfully fought elections in 1996 and 2009. Finally, after joining the BJP he became MLA in 2014.

Educational qualification: MA (History)

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 3.92 crore

Moveable: Rs 41 lakh

Immoveable: Rs 3.51 crore

Constituency primer: Ballabhgarg is an urban constituency with 80 colonies, three large villages and it has 2.36 lakh voters. It has a mixed population comprising of Sainis, Jats, Muslims, Brahmins, Vaishyas and a large number of OBCs and SCs. A large migrant population has also made Ballabhgarh its home. The town was founded by Raja Balram Singh in 1739, who set up the princely state just outside Delhi.

Electoral history:

2014: Mool Chand Sharma defeated his nearest rival Lakhan Kumar Singla of Congress by near 54,000 votes.

2009: Sharda Rathore of Congress won by over 23000 votes defeating Surender Tewatia of BJP.

2005: Sharda Rathore of Congress defeated Mool Chand Sharma who was then INLD candidate by about 34,000 votes.

How he performed: In the last five years, Sharma’s focus has been to build local infrastructure and public facilities in the large number of colonies in his constituency. He managed to set up a Women College in sector 2, a senior secondary school for girls and boys each. Sharma also managed to get 22 community halls in the constituency. A lot of money was also spent on building roads, sewage systems and providing water in colonies. Construction of five flyovers in Ballabhgarh, he says has helped in easing traffic and LED lights have been installed across the city. A new mini-secretariat is also in the offing.

Quote: Ballabhgarh witnessed unprecedented development in last five years as the constituency was ignored earlier. The state government has been generous while pumping development funds and ended discrimination, which was the norm in previous regimes.

By the way: He is a big Kabaddi fan

