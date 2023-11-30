Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 30, 2023 predicts minor hiccups in job

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in instincts

Romantically you are blessed & more professional options are available today. Wealth will come to you from different sources. Your health will also be good.

Today, express your feelings without inhibition. You will succeed in resolving every issue at the office to professionally grow. Financially you are good to make crucial decisions while health is also at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your sincerity in the relationship is unmatched. This promises fabulous moments that both you and the lover will cherish. Shower affection and you complement each other in both personal and professional endeavors. Be patient and never get into baseless arguments. Your ex-flame may be back into life and this can reignite your love. However, married Aquarius natives need to be careful to not disturb their marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

I saw minor hiccups in the job today. Try to convince the foreign client as some projects may not give the expected results. Team leaders and managers should be careful to take the team along. Douse the fire at the office before it goes out of control. You can launch new business concepts without apprehension. Students may clear examinations but need to concentrate a little more than usual. Some Aquarius natives will also move to new organizations for better packages.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You may not be fortunate today with wealth. Financial difficulties will be there today but the routine life is unaffected. Some Aquarius natives will be keen to invest but stock market or speculative business is not a good option at all. However, you may consider mutual funds. You may settle a financial issue with a friend. Businessmen will have a tough time raising funds but some traders will see good returns today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Some senior Aquarius natives will complain about sleep-related issues and be careful about the food they consume. Females working in the kitchen should be careful while chopping vegetables. If you are keen to quit smoking, this is the right time. And along with the diet, try doing light exercises or yoga, which will be very beneficial.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

