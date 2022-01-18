Aries relationship traits: Find out who they are most compatible in love with

Aries, you are dominated by Mars, and you are always up for a thrilling chase. You adore romance and chivalry as the zodiac sign leader. You want to be acknowledged and appreciated for your emotions. When it comes to expressing your feelings, you are reserved. To go to your objective, you must have goals and dreams. You appreciate being spontaneous, and you are best at saving money at the last minute. You prefer a companion who is action-oriented and does not overthink things.

Who is a good or bad match for Aries?

Aries and Aries

Aries, if you go with your twin, it's unstoppable as long as both of you want to be together and work towards the same goal. The battle begins the moment you and your partner are not on the same page, and it could lead to a breakup.

Aries and Taurus

Dear Aries, you may be upset by Taurus's rigidity, and Taurus may find your emotional energy a little frightening. However, as you both learn to appreciate one other's strengths, you'll see how well you complement each other.

Aries and Gemini

Dear Aries, when you're with Gemini, you're a fantastic couple in private, but you're never sure how to deal with the energy you both generate in public. Aries, you must recognise that Gemini loves to please others and fits in well with any group, so your frank and straightforward approach might easily irritate them.

Aries and Cancer

Aries, you may feel entirely out of place with a Cancerian since they are cautious and quiet, whereas you are outgoing and assertive. You enjoy being in charge, but Cancerians have a deep spiritual core when playing in private, which is a good indicator for your Cancerian match.

Aries and Leo

You and Leo are a stumbling block for each other. It's difficult for you to be together because you're both fire signs. Leo craves attention, whereas you are more reserved. Leo wants to stay at the party even if you're going to move away from the crowd.

Aries and Virgo

Aries, a Virgo, may be difficult to get along with. You and Virgo are nearly the same. Virgo is a professional overthinker who complains a lot and is eager to point out flaws while you are loud and reckless. You are only on the same page when it comes to regretting the decision to go together.

Aries and Libra

Aries, you get along well with Libra because Libra brings out your sensitive side, and you help Libra achieve its goals. You're both competitive, but you complement each other beautifully.

Aries and Scorpio

You and Scorpio may appear from opposite planets, but you share an underlying passion that ignites suddenly. You are both loyal, but disagreements and misunderstandings might arise between you.

Aries and Sagittarius

Dear Aries, it will be tough for you to be with Sagittarius because you both enjoy exploring new areas, even though you are both hermits. You hate feeling trapped, and a Saggi never stays at one place. It will be challenging to stay together long enough to form a meaningful relationship.

Aries and Capricorn

Nothing will work out between you and Capricorn because you appear silly and impulsive to a Capricorn, while Capri's serious character will weary you. While you both value accomplishment, Capricorn's risk-taking behaviour is radically different from yours.

Aries and Aquarius

Aries You and Aquarius are made for each other, enthralled by each other. You'll continue to learn new things about each other. You're both passionate about your cause, rebellious and eager to make a difference in the world.

Aries and Pisces

Dear Aries, Pisces has all you are looking for in a partner because Pisces may teach you to hide your emotions and intuition. On the other hand, Pisces will be astounded by your ability to make thoughts and ambitions come true.