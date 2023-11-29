Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 29, 2023 predicts wealthy windfalls

Cancer – 21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep all egos under wrap today

Today, you will see a happy love life & productive professional life. Financially you are good and will make smart wealth plans. Health is also fine today.

Have a happy love relationship. No serious issue will occur and the love will flow as a smooth stream. Utilize the professional opportunities to prove your mettle. Financially you are good at making smart decisions and no major health issue will disturb you.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

You see changes in the relationship today. Despite minor frictions, the love affair will go strong. However, it is crucial to have control over emotions. Male Gemini natives may burst out today which may complicate things in a relationship. Be a good listener and react wisely. You may find love in the office but beware that office romance can get dangerous especially if one of you is already married.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Professional success will be your companion today. Multitasking is the need of the hour and master it to prove your mettle at the workplace. Some Cancer natives will travel today for job reasons. There will be innovative ideas that will prove your worth within the team. Traders may have issues with municipal authorities regarding licensing, taxes, and policies. Troubleshoot this problem today. Students who aspire to attempt competitive examinations need to pay more attention to their studies.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are lucky today. Wealth will pour in from different sources. A past investment will also prove worthy as the returns will be more than your expectation. You may consider investing the money in the stock market or speculative business. You will also be able to clear your dues and cover up the loan you have taken in the past years. Entrepreneurs will see funds from different investors and this will help in further expansion.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health issues with care. Though you may not suffer from serious issues, minor infections may be there. Migraine and throat pain will be a common issue today. Stay healthy by having a diet rich in proteins and vitamins. A few seniors may suffer pain in their legs. You should also maintain a balanced office and personal life which will help you keep your mental health under check.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

