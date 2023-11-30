Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 30, 2023 predicts a romantic dinner

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, overcome obstacles with your attitude

No trouble in the relationship should go beyond a day. New responsibilities at the workplace will give you opportunities to grow. Handle wealth smartly today.

Today, both your work and personal life will be balanced. Troubleshoot all challenges and also handle wealth smartly today. You will also see no medical issues.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You will see troubles today in the love affair. You must resolve them today as things may get complicated later. Be a caring person and shower affection. This will strengthen the bond. Some new relationships will want time to settle and your lover may expect you to spend more time together. Avoid personal egos that may disrupt the love relationship. Be a good listener today and also plan a romantic dinner.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Professionally, you will have a busy day. As new responsibilities knock on the door, you will need to spend more time at the workstation. The management trusts your guts and ensures you do not break. Entrepreneurs will feel less heat as success will be at their side. Businessmen can go ahead with new ventures today. However, be careful while launching in unknown territories as legal issues may pop up.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are lucky today. As wealth will come in from different sources, you may consider buying a new house or even trying the luck in speculative business. Today is good to divide the wealth among children and senior Capricorns can consider this option. A financial dispute within the family will be resolved and you may also donate money to charity today. Some natives will have support from the family of their spouse in settling the pending dues.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

While the day is good in terms of general health, minor ailments such as sore throat, cough, oral issues, and digestion-related issues may be there. Skip the junk food and aerated drinks and also quit tobacco as you don’t want your health to suffer in the long run. You may start the day with mild exercise and today is also auspicious to visit a gym.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

