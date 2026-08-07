Kamika Ekadashi 2026: Why the Ekadashi of the Shravana month is considered auspicious for spiritual seekers

Kamika Ekadashi, observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Shravana month, is one of the most revered fasting days dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Every year, devotees observe this Ekadashi through fasting, prayer and meditation with the belief that it helps purify the mind and strengthen their connection with the divine.

Kamika Ekadashi 2026: This is the first Ekadashi of the Sharavana month. (Pinterest)

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A spiritual expert, Yuvika Dhar, tells HT that the Kamika Ekadashi is much more than a day of rituals. It offers an opportunity to pause, reflect and turn your attention inward. According to her, the observance encourages you to let go of distractions and focus on your spiritual growth.

Also Read Kamika Ekadashi 2026: Date, tithi timings, astrological significance and why this Shravana fast matters

What does an Ekadashi mean in the Hindu almanac?

In the Hindu lunar calendar, Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of every lunar fortnight. Since there are two lunar fortnights in a month, devotees observe two Ekadashis every month. These days are dedicated to Lord Vishnu and are considered highly auspicious for worship, fasting and spiritual practices.

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{{^usCountry}} The expert explains that the purpose of an Ekadashi fast is not only to avoid food but also to discipline your thoughts, speech and actions. The day reminds you to reduce worldly attachments and spend time in prayer, meditation and self-reflection. When is Kamika Ekadashi 2026? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expert explains that the purpose of an Ekadashi fast is not only to avoid food but also to discipline your thoughts, speech and actions. The day reminds you to reduce worldly attachments and spend time in prayer, meditation and self-reflection. When is Kamika Ekadashi 2026? {{/usCountry}}

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According to the expert, Kamika Ekadashi will be observed on August 9, 2026.

Ekadashi tithi begins: August 8, 2026 at 1:59 pm

Ekadashi tithi ends: August 9, 2026 11:04 am

Paksha: Krishna Paksha

Lunar month: Shravana

Also Read Total solar eclipse 2026: Meaning, date, timings and astrological significance

Why is Kamika Ekadashi considered spiritually significant?

The expert shares that Kamika Ekadashi is also known as Shravana Krishna Ekadashi. The word "Kamika" comes from the Sanskrit word "kama," meaning desire or wish. According to Hindu belief, observing this vrat with sincerity helps devotees fulfil genuine spiritual aspirations while also bringing the rewards of good karma.

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She adds that the Padma Purana describes this Ekadashi as highly sacred. The scripture says worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day brings spiritual merit comparable to performing an Ashwamedha Yagya or bathing in all sacred rivers.

Another reason this observance holds special importance is that it falls during the period when Lord Vishnu is believed to be in Yoga Nidra, or divine sleep. According to the expert, this phase encourages you to slow down and deepen your spiritual practice rather than seek external achievements.

From an astrological perspective, the Krishna Paksha Moon is often associated with introspection, release and inner healing. The expert says this makes Kamika Ekadashi an ideal time to let go of emotional burdens, unhealthy habits and negative thought patterns while strengthening your spiritual discipline.

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