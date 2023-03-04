Leo Horoscope Today, March 4, 2023: Romance in the air

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It's time to reap the fruits of hard labor. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, fortune smiles upon the brave, and you have been braving with your financial decisions. You are likely to receive some lucrative financial assets and merger acquisitions. Your mind and body feel quite in sync with each other. Yeah, you might feel quite active and resilient today. Professionally things seem quite stable right now. There are no hurdles at work this time. With gradual dedication and determination, you will be appreciated for the efforts that you make till then working on your skill set is advised. The children in your family are likely to bring in some good news. You may start thinking about family planning as the time is right for it. Your parents might feel very proud of you today. Love Is in the air, dear Leos. You may experience a sense of passion, care, and love for your partner as you realize what true love is. Those looking for love might find their soulmate. Traveling to explore some new places is not recommended right now as it may not work well with your disposition.

Leo Finance Today

Money is likely to flow in from multiple sources of income. You may acquire a real cash cow as one of your financial investments in real estate yields lucratively. Those thinking of investing may start with the help of a little bit of advice and financial knowledge because expenditures are likely to increase and so are your wants and desires.

Leo Family Today

It’s a comforting day with family today. The younglings are likely to create a positive atmosphere. You may receive the blessings of your parents as you do something really generous for them.

Leo Career Today

It's a very usual day at work, Leo natives. You may not have to work the extra as you're likely to strike the perfect work-life balance. A friendly lunch with colleagues is likely to put you in a very good mood.

Leo Health Today

You are away from all diseases and ailments dear Leos. Your body is extremely fit and at the peak of its health today you're blessed with robust mental health and physical health as well. Yeah, don't forget to add in the necessary calcium, phosphorus, and other important vitamins in your diet.

Leo Love Life Today

Cupid has struck its bow and you are tamed dear Leos. If you are thinking of expressing your feelings to the partner then now may be a perfect time, a comforting spa session could really work up the magic for the couple.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

