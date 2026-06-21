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When is Ambubachi? A priest of Kamakhya temple explains its spiritual significance for Hindu believers

According to a priest associated with the Kamakhya Temple, Ambubachi 2026 will begin with the Ambubachi Pravritti on June 22, 2026.

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 11:15 am IST
By Soumi Pyne
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Every year, thousands of devotees turn their attention to the revered Kamakhya Temple in Assam for Ambubachi, a sacred observance that holds special significance in Hindu tradition. Deeply connected with the worship of the Divine Mother, the festival is regarded as a time to honor feminine energy, creation, and the rhythms of nature.

Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati is among the most prominent Hindu shrines. (PTI File)

According to a priest associated with the Kamakhya Temple, Ambubachi 2026 will begin with the Ambubachi Pravritti on June 22, 2026, at 9:08 p.m. The observance will continue until June 26, 2026, when temple rituals resume, and devotees are once again allowed to offer prayers.

Also Read Ambubachi 2026: Date, timings, muhurats and astrological significance

Why is Ambubachi observed?

Ambubachi is rooted in the belief that Goddess Kamakhya, one of the most revered forms of Shakti, undergoes her annual menstrual cycle during this period. As a mark of respect, the temple remains closed for several days.

On this day, devotees celebrate the sacred nature of womanhood and fertility. It is a reminder that creation and nurturing are central to life itself.

According to the priest, the temple remains closed for four days to symbolise a period of rest and renewal. After the Ambabuchi tithi ends, the door opens on the 4th day after the sun rises. Devotees then start offering with fruits and flowers along with special rituals.

The reopening of Kamakhya tempe is considered a highly auspicious occasion and attracts pilgrims from different parts of India.

Spiritual significance of Ambubachi

For many vedic believers, Ambubachi is about more than ritual observance. It carries a deeper spiritual message about respecting menstrual cycles, fertility and feminine energy.

The priest shared that devotees often spend these days in prayer, chanting, meditation, and reading sacred texts dedicated to the Goddess. Some also avoid beginning major new activities and instead focus on self-reflection.

For Hindu believers, Ambubachi remains one of the most sacred occasions dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya. The observance continues to draw devotees who seek blessings, spiritual growth, and a deeper understanding of the divine feminine.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Soumi Pyne

Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.

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