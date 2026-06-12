June 2026 is one of the most auspicious months according to the Hindu Calendar. Here's why

If you follow the Hindu calendar, June 2026 may be a month worth marking on your calendar. June 2026 auspicious events according to the Hindu Calendar. (Pinterest)

The month brings together several important spiritual observances, including the rare Parama Ekadashi during Adhika Maas, Gayatri Jayanti, Nirjala Ekadashi, and a series of sacred days dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Surya, Goddess Durga, and Lord Kartikeya.

What makes this period especially notable is the presence of Adhika Maas, also known as the leap month of the Hindu calendar. Considered a highly spiritual time, it appears only occasionally and is often associated with prayer, charity, self-reflection, and devotional practices.

Also Read Parama Ekadashi 2026: Why this is the rarest ekadashi of the year