5 gems to solve money woes & usher in prosperity

We all wish to have plenty of money and never face financial crunch in our lives. People wish that the blessings of the Goddess Laxmi, who symbolises wealth, should always stay with them. It is seen that even after putting in a lot of hard work; money does not stay and is spent unnecessarily. Ratna Shastra describes various measures related to wealth and money and mentions some gems which when worn can increase wealth and prosperity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Golden Gem

If there is a financial or monetary loss, then according to Ratna Shastra one should wear Golden Gem. It is said that it can change the destiny of a person. Additionally, it is believed that Golden gems can also be worn when money does not stay. They also make it easy to achieve a goal.

Green coloured Jadestone

If you are planning to start a new business and want to get financially strong then it is best to wear a green coloured Jade stone. It is said that the Jade stone helps a person to focus on his work and he is able to make sound business decisions. Green Jadestone is also considered best when it comes to wealth and prosperity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiger Gem

According to Ratna Shastra, Tiger Ratna is considered the most effective gem. It brings the results quickly and is the reason why this gem is known as 'Tiger'. It is said that this Ratna makes things fall in place.

Machchik Gem

Machchik Gem is actually a mineral that is made up of sulphur. It is said that this ratna shows new avenues to earn money. Speaking about the texture of the Machchik gem, it resembles the brilliance of glass. According to Ratna Shastra, the Machchik gem also creates self confidence.

Green Aventurine

According to Ratna Shastra, green Aventurine is considered beneficial for businessmen. It is said that this ratna attracts money and creates new avenues for earnings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}