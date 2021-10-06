Facing financial issues? Here are five Ratnas to resolve financial problems

Everybody wishes to be debt free and never wants to face any financial crisis. Also, people who want the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, who represents money, should always stay with them. Many times it happens that we work hard and still we are not left with enough money and there are unnecessary expenses. However, there is good news. There are several solutions described in Ratna Shastra related to money and finance, following which we can get favourable results. According to Ratna Shastra, there are certain ratnas which can help in monetary gains. Let’s find out more about these Ratnas:

1. Golden Ratna

According to Ratna Shastra, if there is an unreasonable financial loss or economic crisis one should wear golden Ratna. It is said that it changes the time and destiny of a person. In addition to this, it is believed that one should also wear it when despite all the hard work money does not stay with the person.

2. Green-coloured Jade Stone

If you are planning to start a new business and looking for some financial strength then you should wear green-coloured jade stone. It is said that the green-coloured jade stone helps to focus on the work and a person is able to make correct decisions for the business. It is also considered best for financial prosperity.

3. Tiger Ratna

In Ratna Shastra, Tiger Ratna is considered to be the most effective and delivers the result instantly. This is why this Ratna is called Tiger Ratna. By wearing this Ratna all your disrupted work starts resolving.

4. Machchik Ratna

Machchik Ratna is actually a mineral which is made up of sulphur. Wearing this Ratna can make you come across different ways of earning money. Talking about the structure of this Ratna, it is glass-like and is as bright as a mirror. Also, this Ratna helps in boosting the self confidence of a person.

5. Green Aventurine

According to Ratna Shashtra, this stone is considered beneficial for businessmen and traders. It is said that this Ratna attracts wealth and opens new avenues for earning.