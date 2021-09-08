Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemstones and astrology: Find out which one suits you

By Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Every Zodiac has a gemstone linked to the planets which rule it

Gemstones according to the zodiac sign

According to astrology, a person’s life is affected by the inauspicious effects of planets. It is advisable to wear gemstones to reduce the unfavourable influence. In astrology, there are 12 zodiac signs and each has a lord planet. The lord planet has a full effect on the zodiac. We will tell you which gemstone should be worn according to each zodiac sign.

Aries

Planet Mars is the lord of Aries. According to astrology, people of this zodiac sign should wear Moonga (Red Coral Stone)

Taurus

Venus is the lord of Taurus. According to astrology, people of this zodiac sign should wear Diamond, Opal, or Zircon stone.

Gemini

The Buddha is the lord of Gemini. According to astrology, people of this zodiac sign should wear Panna.

Cancer

The Moon is the lord of Cancer. According to astrology, people of this zodiac sign should wear a Pearl.

Leo

The Sun is the lord of Loe. According to astrology, people of this zodiac sign should wear Ruby.

Virgo

The Buddh Dev is the lord of Virgo. According to astrology, people of this zodiac sign should wear Panna.

Libra

Venus is the lord of Libra. According to astrology, people of this zodiac sign should wear Diamond, Opal, or Zircon.

Scorpio

Mars is the lord of Scorpio. According to astrology, people of this zodiac sign should wear Moonga.

Sagittarius

Jupiter is the lord of Sagittarius. According to astrology, people of this zodiac sign should wear Pukharaaj.

Capricorn

Saturn is the lord of Capricorn. According to astrology, people of this zodiac sign should wear Neelam (Sapphire).

Aquarius

Saturn is the lord of Aquarius. According to astrology, people of this zodiac sign should wear Neelam (Sapphire).

Pisces

Jupiter is the lord of Pisces. According to astrology, people of this zodiac sign should wear Pukharaaj.

Gemstones and their astrological benefits
