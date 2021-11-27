Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Here are the five miraculous benefits of Beruj or Aquamarine stone

Beruj ratna which is also known as Aquamarine gemstone in English is extremely transparent. This gemstone is found in various colours and as per the colours it beholds its grahas or planets are decided.
This gemstone is known to removes the doshas or defects of four planets-- Saturn, Mercury, Venus and Moon.
There are many kinds of ratnas and up-ratnas. More than 84 type of gems are described in ancient scriptures. However, most of them are not available now. Let’s know about Beruj ratna or Aquamarine gemstone briefly here.

Beruj ratna which is also known as Aquamarine gemstone in English is extremely transparent. This gemstone occurs in various colours and as per the colours its grahas or planets are decided. For instance, the blue colour represents Saturn, green colour Mercury, Turquoise colour Venus and white Moon.

This gemstone removes the doshas or defects of four planets-- Saturn, Mercury, Venus and Moon. This is the Upratna or substone of Neelam (Sapphire), Panna (Emerald), Heera (Diamond) or Uppal and Moti (Pearl)

Wearing Beruj ratna calms the mind and unnecessary thoughts don’t come to mind. This gemstone keeps the mind happy and also increases the internal energy

This gemstone sweetens the relationships and makes the life full of love. It removes problems from married life

It helps you progress in every sphere of life. Success becomes easy

It is said that wearing this gemstone is beneficial for throat, liver and stomach related ailments. Additionally, it controls the heat in the body. It is also believed that it maintains a balance of fluids in the body.

NOTE: You should wear this gemstone on the basis of the ill effect of any of the above discussed 4 planets but only after consulting an astrologer.

