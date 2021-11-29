Is wearing emerald auspicious or not? Find out

According to gemmology in astrology, Panna is considered good for the mercury planet. The English name for Panna is emerald. It is the counterpart of mercury and has the properties of this planet. According to astrology, emeralds strengthen the planet mercury. It is a gem that has a greenish aura. Among emerald gems, the ones with an aura similar to green grass and transparency are considered the best. By wearing this gem the mercury in the Kundli can be strengthened. Emerald increases knowledge and helps a person tackle logical and calculative work easily.

The oratory and debating qualities also become strong of the person who wears this gem. The person gets success in education and research areas. By wearing this gem one can become skilful. Also, it enhances business traits in a person. Emerald is also beneficial in various ailments including skin diseases, neurological disorders, and brain disorders. It also benefits people who are indecisive and are hesitant in nature.

People who are not able to perform well due to weak mercury in the Kundli can experience positive changes in their behaviour after wearing this gem. According to Vibhor Indusut, emerald should only be worn when it is auspicious as per the kundli of a person. If it gives negative results for a person’s Kundli, then it is better to not wear this gem. Generally speaking, the emerald gem is auspicious for Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn and Aquarius sun signs.

How to wear an Emerald (Panna)

One should wear an emerald gem in the little finger of the right hand in a silver ring. Besides this one can also wear this gem in a locket with a silver chain or green thread. One should offer cow’s milk and the sacred water (ganga jal) to the emerald on Wednesday and chant three mala of budh mantra and then wear this gem. Make sure you face either the East or North direction while putting on the emerald stone.