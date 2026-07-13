The New Moon is often seen as a fresh beginning. As a new lunar cycle starts, many people use this time to reflect on their goals, set new intentions, and build positive habits for the weeks ahead. If financial stability, career growth, or a healthier relationship with money is on your mind, the New Moon can be a meaningful opportunity to pause, reset, and focus on what you want to create.

July 14 New Moon: 7 money manifestation rituals using herbs and crystals (Pinterest)

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"The New Moon marks the beginning of a fresh lunar cycle, which is the perfect time to set intentions and welcome new opportunities. When you combine focused intention with symbolic tools like herbs, crystals, and candles, it helps create a mindful and strong ritual around your goals. Whether you're hoping to attract a new job, grow your business, save more consistently, or simply develop a healthier relationship with money, some New Moon rituals can help you start the cycle with clarity and purpose," shared Energy Worker & Spiritual Life Coach, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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1. Create a prosperity crystal circle

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{{^usCountry}} Crystals are commonly used in spiritual practices as symbols of intention. According to Kishori Sud, citrine is associated with prosperity, pyrite represents wealth and opportunity, and green aventurine is believed to encourage growth and good fortune. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystals are commonly used in spiritual practices as symbols of intention. According to Kishori Sud, citrine is associated with prosperity, pyrite represents wealth and opportunity, and green aventurine is believed to encourage growth and good fortune. {{/usCountry}}

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She also recommends using a money potli that contains pyrite, citrine, green aventurine, tiger's eye, clear quartz, jade, and black tourmaline. Together, these crystals are believed to create a strong combination for abundance, while black tourmaline is said to offer protection.

Arrange the crystals in a small circle on a clean surface. Sit comfortably, place your hands over them, and visualize your financial goals as if they are already taking shape. Spend a few quiet moments focusing on gratitude instead of worry.

2. Write a money intention

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Rather than writing about what you don't have, write your financial intentions in the present tense.

For example:

"I make wise financial decisions."

"I welcome new growth opportunities."

"Money flows to me through honest work and meaningful opportunities."

Use a green pen, then fold the paper toward yourself three times to symbolize drawing abundance into your life. Place it beneath a citrine or pyrite crystal until the next New Moon.

3. Use kitchen herbs in your ritual

You don't need expensive ritual supplies to create a meaningful practice. Herbs already sitting in your kitchen can carry symbolic meaning during your intention-setting ritual.

Basil is associated with prosperity and success.

Cinnamon symbolizes abundance and motivation.

Bay leaves are commonly used for wishes and goal setting.

Mint is believed to represent fresh opportunities and financial growth.

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Place a pinch of your chosen herb into a small bowl while reflecting on one financial goal you want to nurture over the coming month.

4. Light a green or gold candle

Candles often represent focus, transformation, and new beginnings. A green candle is often associated with prosperity and steady financial growth. If you choose a gold candle, Kishori Sud advises selecting one that is gold throughout rather than one with only a gold-colored outer coating. It symbolizes success, confidence, and abundance.

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As you light the candle, take slow, mindful breaths and repeat a simple affirmation such as:

"I welcome opportunities that support my highest good and financial well-being."

Let the candle burn safely for a while as you quietly visualize your intentions.

5. Carry a prosperity crystal

Once your ritual is complete, choose one crystal to carry with you throughout the lunar cycle. Keep it in your wallet, handbag, or workspace as a gentle reminder of the intentions you've set.

Whenever you notice it during the day, take a moment to reconnect with your financial goals rather than dwell on stress or uncertainty.

6. Refresh your wealth corner

If you enjoy incorporating Feng Shui principles into your home, spend a few minutes decluttering the southeast area of your living space, which is traditionally associated with abundance.

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You can add a healthy green plant, a bowl of fresh citrus fruits, a prosperity crystal, or another meaningful object that represents your financial aspirations. Creating an organized and uplifting space can also encourage positive habits and help you stay focused on your goals.

7. End your ritual with gratitude

Every manifestation practice begins with intention, but lasting change also comes through consistent action. Before ending your New Moon ritual, write down three financial blessings you already have. These could include a steady income, supportive clients, valuable skills, or simply the ability to save.

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Disclaimer: Manifestation rituals are spiritual practices rooted in personal beliefs and are not scientifically proven methods for achieving financial success. They should be viewed as tools for self-reflection and intention setting rather than guarantees of specific outcomes.

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