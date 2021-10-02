Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Gemstones / Onyx (Gomed) is the gem (ratna) for success, read to find out who can wear it an
gemstones

Onyx (Gomed) is the gem (ratna) for success, read to find out who can wear it an

Published on Oct 02, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Onyx which is known as Gomed in Hindi language is one such gemstone.
By Hindustan Times

A Gemstone can greatly influence the life of a person. It becomes very important to consult an astrologer before wearing any gem. If gems are worn on the basis of planetary movement only then they will be able to give the desired results. Onyx which is known as Gomed in Hindi language is one such gemstone. Let’s find out how it affects the life of a person who wears it.

Onyx (Gomed) is known to give better results when it comes to law, justice and other official works.

If you belong to Gemini, Libra, Aquarius or Taurus Rashi (sun sign) or Lagna then you should wear this stone.

If the Rahu is placed in the centre of the kundli in the first, fourth, seventh or tenth spot then the person should wear onyx stone.

If it is in the second, third, ninth or eleventh spot then it is very beneficial to wear this stone.

If Rahu is in the sixth or eighth spot in your Rashi then wearing this gem can be very helpful.

If Rahu is the owner of auspicious expressions and itself placed in the sixth or eighth spot then wearing onyx is very beneficial for the person who wears it.

RELATED STORIES

If Rahu is in the lower Rashi (sun sign) like Sagittarius, then one should wear this gem.

Rahu is the lord of Capricorn sun sign and hence people belonging to this sun sign should wear onyx and it will give them beneficial results.

If Rahu is the lord of auspicious expressions and is in accordance with the sun or is inauspicious or is in the Leo sun sign then too onyx should be worn.

Rahu is Marrakesh of politics and hence it is very necessary for politicians or people who aspire to become politicians to wear this stone.

If Rahu is aligned with the planets Venus (Shukra) and Mercury (Budha) then it is right to wear an onyx gem.

(Note- The publisher does not claim that adopting these gemstones will give the expected result. Before adopting any gemstone, readers may consult the expert of the concerned field.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology astrology signs indian astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Wear this Ratna to become rich, know its benefits

Benefits of wearing an Emerald

Beware of not ever wearing these gems together

Types of gemstones to make your money grow
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP