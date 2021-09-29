Wear this Ratna to become rich, know its benefits

Ratna Shashtra describes various ratnas, when worn correctly; these ratnas can bring good fortunes and keep you away from illness and bad luck. Ratnas are believed to change a person’s life and turn odds into his favours. One such famous ratna we are going to talk about is Neelam. According to Jyotish beliefs, Neelam can bring rags to riches. This ratna is dedicated to Lord Shani.

However, it is important to note that this ratna can’t be worn by anybody. On the one hand this ratna can bring rags to riches, but on the other hand when it is inauspicious; it can make rich people poor. So, be careful before wearing it.

According to Jyotish calculation, a thorough examination of Kundli of a person intending to wear this ratna is needed. Let us know more about Neelam and its benefits. Some of the benefits of Neelam ratna are:

· It immediately benefits people for whom it is considered auspicious

· It aids in keeping diseases at bay and one can get rid of health related issues

· It helps in monetary gain

· There is prosperity in jobs and business.

If Neelam ratna is inauspicious then one can face various problems. Some of them are

· Neelam doesn’t give desired results to everyone. For people whom it is inauspicious, it can lead to health related issues and problems

· It can result in financial loss

· There could be a major mishap or an accident

It is of immense importance to know if it is auspicious for you before wearing it. Here are the ways to find out if Neelam is auspicious for you or not.

Before wearing Neelam, you can keep it under the pillow while going to sleep. If you don’t get any nightmares and have a sound sleep, it means this ratna is auspicious for you. If you have loss of sleep, it indicates that Neelam is inauspicious for you.

It is advised that if someone encounters any mishap after wearing this ratna, it should immediately be taken off.