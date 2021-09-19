1Zodiac signs that should choose business over job

Starting your own business is everyone’s dream, but very few are able to achieve it. Running a business requires lot of zeal and passion towards your goal or purpose. It is not just the end result, but also the processes that are equally important. It requires dedication, will power, motivation and persistent hard work to give shape to your own dreams. Not to mention the risk appetite and ability to smell money-making opportunities.

Some take to business due to influence of others, or the drive to earn quick money. But they fail miserably as they don’t have a clear vision. Clearly, all zodiac signs are not equipped to handle this challenge. Only a few succeed. Let us look at the zodiac signs which have the knack of becoming an entrepreneur.

Leo

Not only do they have high business acumen, but are trust worthy too. In their chart, Mercury (planet of business) has a default connection with the house of finances, and hence, they are invariably destined to become entrepreneurs. They are good in handling people and can bring the best out of them. Not to mention their exceptional leadership skills.

Taurus

Taureans are patient, persistent and determined. Their ability to take important decisions with a long-term vision is what differentiates them from others. They are good mentors as well and their presence always provides an edge in any business. They are also quite good in handling money and sniffing the relevant investment options.

Libra

Librans tend to look at everything in a positive way. They are born problem-solvers and consider every challenge as an opportunity. They are fantastic in balancing all aspects of their lives which provides them an advantage. They also work well with bigger groups which is a plus for team-building activities. They have a knack of understanding the customer’s requirements.

Virgo

Practical and analytical Virgos can usually excel in their own business. They can sportingly take criticism. One of their outstanding abilities is to look at everything with a fine comb. They are excellent at keeping tracks of small details. Their rational approach to issues and problems keeps them ahead of others.

Gemini

Geminis are highly imaginative and intelligent people. They have the art of talking to people and tackling odd situations. They are also excellent communicators which helps take the business forward. They can multitask as well and work with high speed which makes them a fast mover in any business. They are also good in networking.

