3 zodiac signs may attract fiscal growth and new opportunities by this weekend, according to a tarot reader

This week may bring promising financial energy for a few zodiac signs, according to tarot insights shared by tarot reader Kishori Sud. While some signs are being encouraged to stay patient and disciplined, others may experience recognition, abundance, or new opportunities connected with money and growth.

Tarot readings.

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Here are the three zodiac signs that may stand out for luck, prosperity, and positive financial movement this week.

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Read your Tarot prediction from May 3-9, 2026

Scorpio: Stability and abundance may grow

Scorpio’s tarot card for the week is the Nine of Pentacles, a card strongly connected with independence, financial stability, and personal success.

According to the tarot reading, Scorpios may begin seeing the results of their hard work and discipline. This period encourages them to enjoy what they have built instead of constantly questioning their worth.

Sagittarius: A new financial opportunity may arrive

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{{^usCountry}} Sagittarius draws the Ace of Pentacles, a tarot card often linked with fresh beginnings, money, and practical opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sagittarius draws the Ace of Pentacles, a tarot card often linked with fresh beginnings, money, and practical opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The reading suggests that something connected to work, finances, or stability may quietly enter their life this week. While the opportunity may appear small initially, it could hold long-term value. You are being encouraged to stay open to consistent and grounded opportunities rather than chasing quick rewards. Cancer: Recognition and success may finally arrive {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reading suggests that something connected to work, finances, or stability may quietly enter their life this week. While the opportunity may appear small initially, it could hold long-term value. You are being encouraged to stay open to consistent and grounded opportunities rather than chasing quick rewards. Cancer: Recognition and success may finally arrive {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cancer’s tarot card, the Six of Wands, points toward recognition, victory, and emotional validation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cancer’s tarot card, the Six of Wands, points toward recognition, victory, and emotional validation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the reading, something Cancer natives have been working toward may finally bring results, praise, or a sense of achievement this week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the reading, something Cancer natives have been working toward may finally bring results, praise, or a sense of achievement this week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A beautiful energy of victory surrounds you today,” the reading says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A beautiful energy of victory surrounds you today,” the reading says. {{/usCountry}}

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This is also a reminder for Cancerians to stop shrinking themselves to make others comfortable and to receive success without guilt.

Disclaimer: This article is based on informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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