Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Read your Tarot prediction from May 3-9, 2026

Aries This week feels lighter compared to the last one. You may finally understand what truly needs your attention and what doesn’t, and that clarity itself will save time. Someone around you may still act unpredictably, but you don’t need to match that energy. Stay focused on what matters. One clear decision will be more useful than many scattered efforts. Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between March 1-7, 2026.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus You may feel a bit protective of your space this week, and that’s completely fair. Too many opinions or unnecessary interference can feel draining. Stick to what feels calm and steady. A simple routine, one practical solution, and less emotional involvement will help you feel more balanced.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Gemini This week brings movement, but in a calm and organised way. Things may slowly start falling into place. A reply you’ve been waiting for could arrive, or a conversation may turn out better than expected. Just don’t overdo it, avoid over explaining or trying to control everything. Let things unfold naturally.

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer You may feel more observant than expressive this week, and that’s okay. Not everything needs an immediate reaction. In fact, quiet observation may reveal more than direct questions right now. Something in a close relationship may become clearer, not through words, but through consistent behaviour. Trust what you notice.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo This week asks for patience and maturity rather than speed. You may feel like taking charge quickly, but a calm approach will work better. A responsibility or work matter may need steady handling instead of pressure. Also, try not to react to small issues, some things simply don’t deserve your energy.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo There’s a practical and productive energy around you this week, and it suits you well. It’s a good time to organise, complete tasks, and clear pending work. Just don’t push yourself too much. Your body may need rest even if your mind wants to keep going. Balance both.

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra You may feel less interested in explaining yourself this week, and that’s okay. Not every situation needs a full emotional explanation. A relationship matter may improve when you stop trying to keep everything perfectly smooth. Let things be real. That honesty can bring more peace than pretending everything is fine.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Scorpio This week feels quiet and private. You may prefer to keep your plans to yourself and observe more than speak, and that’s a good approach right now. Timing matters, so there’s no need to reveal everything yet. Just stay alert with details, especially in money or trust-related matters.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius You may feel pulled in two directions, one side wants freedom, while the other knows something important needs attention. Don’t avoid the boring but necessary work. Once that is handled, your mood will lift quickly. A spontaneous plan or social moment may bring unexpected joy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn This week feels calm, steady, and useful. You don’t need noise, you need clarity. A personal matter may become easier when you focus on what is actually happening instead of what should happen. Also, don’t push yourself too hard out of habit. Know when to pause.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Aquarius There’s a restless but positive energy around you this week. It may help you break out of a stuck situation. A new idea or opportunity may appear suddenly, don’t ignore it just because it seems small. Stay open and curious. Sometimes the best things arrive quietly.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces This week feels more grounded for you. While your thoughts may still wander, there’s also a stronger push to get practical, especially about money, routine, or expectations. You don’t need to lose your softness, just give it a little structure. One sensible decision can make a bigger difference than expected.

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day :Saturday

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Dr. Madhu Kotiya

(Spiritual Counselor, Energy healer, Clairvoyant Psychis, Tarot Reader, Numerologist)

Email: madhukotiya@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: 98732-83331