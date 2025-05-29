4 sun signs are likely to witness fortune and abundant luck in June 2025

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) June 2025 brings luck in the queue as Venus moves into your second house of money and finances. This transit usually brings more financial blessings your way. You might attract new money opportunities or find something fresh coming your way. You’ll also feel drawn to beautiful things and nice possessions, just enjoy them without going overboard! Since this area also connects to self-worth, your confidence will get a nice boost too. June Horoscope 2025: Read how the astrology events of 2025 are likely to impact these 3 zodiac signs.(Pixabay)

At the same time, Jupiter in Cancer enters your fourth house, which rules your home and family life. Your home’s value might increase, or your family could grow, maybe with a new pet or a new member through marriage. You’ll feel closer to your family and more in touch with your emotions and theirs. You could also find yourself interested in family history or your mom’s side of the family.

In June 2025, Jupiter is moving into your second house of money and income, setting you up for a great month full of financial growth. Over the next year, you might see your earnings increase—maybe through a raise, bonus, new job, or exciting opportunities coming your way.

But this house is about more than just money; it’s also about your values and how you see yourself. So expect a boost in confidence and a clearer sense of what truly matters to you.

Meanwhile, Venus is in Taurus and passing through your 12th house. This is a time when activities that don’t bring instant results, like helping others or practicing meditation and yoga, will feel especially rewarding. You may find yourself more in tune with your inner self and gain better clarity about what you really want from life

Jupiter will transit to your sign on June 9, 2025 and will be placed in the first house for a year. This transit will bring positive impacts like growth, success, abundant luck and new possibilities.

Based on planetary alignments, Jupiter transits to zodiac signs after every 12 years, resulting in mixed outcomes. On the other side, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will move to Taurus and be placed in your 11th house. This transit could majorly increase the chance to achieve your dream goals, build social networks, and foster camaraderie with friends.

On June 9, 2025, Jupiter will enter your eighth house and will remain for a year. This area of your chart is linked to shared money like joint finances with a partner, loans, investments, or even inheritances. When Jupiter moves through this space, it often brings financial growth or support, whether through your own efforts, a partner, or outside help like funding.

The eighth house also relates to deep personal transformation, so this transit can bring positive changes on a deeper, emotional level too. Jupiter’s influence usually brings growth, abundance, and a bigger-picture perspective wherever it goes.

Meanwhile, Venus will move through Taurus and your sixth house of work and health this month. You may experience more ease and harmony at work, better relationships with colleagues, and improvements to your health routines, which, as the saying goes, is your real wealth.