5 personality types you may keep attracting because of Rahu's placement in your birth chart

Have you ever noticed that the same kind of person keeps showing up in your life, even after you have promised yourself things will be different next time? The faces may change, but the patterns stay the same.

5 relationship personality types you may keep attracting because of Rahu's placement in your birth chart (Pinterest)

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Astrology says that these recurring relationship experiences may not always be a coincidence. According to astrologer Sergei Gavrilov, Rahu, the North Node in Vedic astrology, is associated with desire, obsession, and life lessons. Its placement in your birth chart may reveal why you're repeatedly drawn to certain personality types and what those experiences are meant to teach you.

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You may think you are choosing these people, but astrology offers another perspective. Rahu is believed to attract experiences that push you toward growth, even when they are challenging. Instead of simply bringing people into your life, it may make certain personalities feel familiar, exciting, or impossible to resist.

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{{^usCountry}} The combinations below do not guarantee a particular relationship outcome. They describe possible tendencies that should always be interpreted within the context of your complete birth chart. 1. The foreigner (Rahu in the 7th House) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The combinations below do not guarantee a particular relationship outcome. They describe possible tendencies that should always be interpreted within the context of your complete birth chart. 1. The foreigner (Rahu in the 7th House) {{/usCountry}}

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You may find yourself drawn to people from different countries, cultures, or backgrounds. According to this placement, relationships that feel unfamiliar or different can seem especially exciting, while ordinary or familiar connections may not hold your attention for long. What feels unusual may also feel destined.

2. The toxic one (Rahu conjunct Venus)

This combination is often linked with intense attraction rather than balanced love. You may feel deeply attached to someone even when the relationship is unhealthy. The stronger the emotional highs and lows, the harder it may seem to walk away. Rahu is believed to amplify desire, making emotional detachment more difficult.

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3. The forbidden fruit (Rahu in the 5th House)

You may repeatedly find yourself attracted to people who are unavailable or emotionally out of reach. Whether they are already committed, difficult to access, or simply unattainable, the challenge itself may increase their appeal. Once the relationship becomes easy or predictable, the excitement may fade.

4. The rescuer (Rahu conjunct Moon)

During emotionally difficult periods, you may attract people who seem eager to save or protect you. This placement suggests that emotional vulnerability can create strong bonds, but it also raises an important question. Are they truly offering love, or are they drawn to the role of being your rescuer? Recognizing the difference can help you build healthier relationships.

5. The manipulator (Rahu influencing Venus through the 8th House)

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Some relationships may begin with charm, passion, and deep emotional intensity, only to become controlling over time. This placement suggests you may mistake emotional intensity for genuine intimacy. Learning to recognize the difference between healthy closeness and unhealthy control can help you break repeating relationship patterns.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on Vedic astrological interpretations and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Relationship dynamics are shaped by many personal, emotional, and social factors and should not be judged solely based on astrology.