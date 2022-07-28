6 sun signs and their animal sign: What your animal sign says about your Zodiac

Our zodiac signs are usually symbolized by some animal. Have a look at the zodiac signs and their animal which carries the same vibe.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, the Zodiac’s head sign is depicted with the symbol ram, which signifies fire, strength and energy. Fuelled by passion, loyalty and taking on leadership roles, it is most likely to be the animal you identify yourself with the most. Hence, the bird animal hawk can be another animal which personifies Aries natives. Your planetary positions say, just like hawks, an Aries is a natural born leader. You both are good with groups but unstoppable when working alone. You are known famously for fiery spirit, intensity and for being completely self-aware.

Aries mirror it through their super confident, vigilant and alluring personality.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Taurus, the second astrological sign with the symbol bull, is known to be the most practical Zodiac sign. Associated with productivity and action, a taurus person is practical, ambitious, and highly determined. You are known for your bull-like stability and sturdiness. So naturally a bull is a natural animal that personifies you. As a bull moves slowly, steadily while observing everything around them. Being a taurus, two of the greatest virtues are patience and constancy. You can be very tenacious in pursuing a goal. When faced with adversity, instead of panicking you know to wait with patience and calmness to start again with greater sense of peace.

All of this without getting tired and without wasting time, just like a bull!

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini born people usher in the summer vibes! Just like the season you are playful, vibrant, and full of colour. Gemini natives are also known for being socially active and intellectually curious while simultaneously juggling your life, hobbies, career, and friends. Hence, a deer could be the best fitted animal to share the same traits with Gemini. Much like the human counterparts, deer are fun, filled with wild amounts of energy and not afraid of putting themselves out there. Geminis are always on a lookout to entertain a crowd and are great conversation starters. You love being in a full house room.

Likewise, the deer can also be very charming and motivating for their mates to look up to.

Cancer (Jun22-Jul 22)

A Cancer sign is depicted through a crab symbol. However, the animal associated with cancer is a rabbit! People falling under the Zodiac are most likely to be timid and maybe even a little shy but you’re also clever and creative. Rabbits teach us to break through our fears instead of allowing it to overwhelm us. Cancerians are very complex individuals with colorful personalities. Hoping for any kind of solution for any situation is your cup of tea.

Leo (Jul23-Aug23)

Leo literally means lion. You’re highly known for enthusiastic charisma and the ability to swim against the tides. Leos represent strength, persistence and bravery. Not surprisingly, the animal associated with this Zodiac is a dragon. Hence, these natives have the traits of both leadership and mastery. These are the two personalities that Leo people aim for in their professional and personal lives. Just like a dragon, Leo is noble and majestic whose sheer presence leaves a lasting impact on those around them.

You’re powerful, courageous and are always willing to fight for what’s most important just like a Lion!

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The fox is one animal that Virgos can relate with. You both share the same traits, one of them is their ability to adapt to your surroundings. Hence, makes a fox the most versatile creature on the planet. Although small in stature, you make up for it by your mental agility. A fox also signifies that you are analytical and adaptable. You are able to get comfortable in any situation. At times, this animal is cunning which means their Virgo human counterpart will always figure out a way to get away from tricky situations.