A complete guide to manifesting your dreams with Oracle cards

Oracle cards have gained widespread popularity as a means for individuals to seek spiritual guidance, gain personal insight, and embark on journeys of self-discovery through contemporary divination practices. Featuring distinctive and imaginative illustrations, these decks offer profound messages and wisdom that assist in navigating the complexities of life. Here, we delve into various methods for utilizing oracle cards and present a curated list of top decks to explore for your transformative journey. A complete guide to Oracle tarot cards.(Unsplash)

What are Oracle cards?

Oracle cards are sets of cards, each with different pictures and symbols. They give you messages and wisdom when you pick or lay them out in a certain way. Unlike tarot cards, which have a set structure with 78 cards split into major and minor decks, oracle card decks can be all kinds of designs and themes. They can have different numbers of cards, giving you more choices and ways to make them your own.

Also, they come with a guidebook. This book has explanations, ways to lay out the cards, and tips from the deck's creator on how to use them. It helps you understand each card's meaning and how to use them for guidance.

What is the use of Oracle cards?

Oracle cards offer a creative and symbolic method to access your inner wisdom and intuition, providing clarity along your spiritual journey. Whether you're navigating matters of love, career, family, ancestral healing, or personal growth, oracle cards empower you to seek answers from within yourself. Beyond guidance, oracle cards serve as tools for self-reflection and inner development. By choosing the appropriate deck and approaching your practice sincerely, oracle cards can evolve into trusted companions and healing aids on your spiritual path. Take a moment to connect with the cards, and embark on your transformative journey.

How to Manifest with Oracle Tarot Cards?

Below is a step-by-step guide to manifesting your desires with the help of Oracle cards.

Start your journey with oracle cards by selecting a deck that aligns with your personality and intentions. Take a moment to reflect on the aspects of your life you wish to delve into and choose a deck that resonates with your intentions.

2. When you get a new oracle deck, start by reading the guidebook with it. The guidebook gives instructions on how to use the deck, suggests spreads, and explains each card. Understanding the deck better helps you interpret the cards during readings. While reading, study the symbolism of each card to unlock your intuition for more insightful readings.

3. Choose a serene and undisturbed space to consult your oracle deck. Consider lighting a candle or burning incense to create a tranquil ambience. This comfortable setting enhances your connection with the cards and fosters a deeper connection with your intuition and inner wisdom.

4. Light your preferred incense to cleanse your deck, allowing the smoke to envelop the cards. Consider placing a clear quartz or selenite stick nearby to enhance the cleansing process and promote clarity of thought during your reading.

5. Take a moment to sit quietly, holding the cards. Focus on your question, holding it firmly in your mind. Connect with your higher self, spirit, or intuition, and ask for the guidance and insights you seek. Allow yourself to be open to receiving the answers that come forth.

6. Hold the deck and concentrate on your question or intention. As you shuffle the cards, focus on your query or the aspect of your life you seek guidance on. Trust your intuition and continue shuffling until you sense a connection with the deck, indicating that it's time to draw your cards.

7. Next, you can draw a card from the deck randomly. Some prefer to fan out the cards and select one that resonates with them. Alternatively, you can shuffle the deck and choose the cards that fall out naturally. Trust your intuition when selecting the card that is meant for you.

8. Take a close look at the imagery, symbols, and words depicted on the card. Notice any immediate thoughts or feelings that arise within you. While you can refer to the guidebook for insight, trust your intuition to interpret the message. Don't worry too much about adhering to traditional meanings—oracle cards are intended to be interpreted through your perspective and intuition. Allow your intuition to guide you in understanding the message conveyed by the card in a way that resonates with you.

9. Pause to reflect on the card's message and consider how it relates to your question or intention. You may also meditate on the card's imagery to uncover deeper insights. Trust the guidance you receive and allow it to resonate with your inner wisdom. Embrace the message of the card as a valuable insight on your journey.

10. Maintaining a journal of your Oracle card readings can be an enriching habit. Record the card you drew, your interpretation of its message, and any insights or realizations that surface during the process. As you continue this practice over time, you'll have the opportunity to track your growth and personal development, gaining deeper insight into your journey.