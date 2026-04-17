Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Here are the vastu rituals to follow on this auspicious day with an expert's guidance
The rare cosmic combination on Akshay Tritiya is believed to symbolise stability, which is why many people consider it an ideal time for new beginnings.
Akshay Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The word “Akshay” means something that never diminishes, which is why many believe that good deeds, prayers, or investments made on this day bring long-lasting prosperity and success.
According to astrologer Astro Arun Pandit, this rare alignment during Akshay Tritiya is believed to make the day powerful for attracting wealth and positive energy into one’s home.
Also Read Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Why astrologers consider this day powerful for wealth, new beginnings and good fortune
Why is Akshay Tritiya an auspicous day in astrology?
Akshay Tritiya falls in the month of Vaisakh during the Shukla Paksha on Tritiya Tithi. Astrologers say that on this day the Sun is in Aries (Mesh rashi) and the Moon is in Taurus (Vrishabh rashi).
This rare cosmic combination is believed to symbolise strength and stability, which is why many people consider it an ideal time to begin new ventures, perform spiritual rituals, or seek blessings for prosperity.
When is Akshay Tritiya 2026?
According to Drik Panchang, Akshay Tritiya in 2026 will be celebrated on April 19, and the festival will be observed throughout the day.{{/usCountry}}
According to Drik Panchang, Akshay Tritiya in 2026 will be celebrated on April 19, and the festival will be observed throughout the day.{{/usCountry}}
For devotees in North India, the auspicious muhurat is believed to be from 10:49 am to 12:30 pm, with the ritual duration lasting around 1 hour and 32 minutes.
Vastu tips for Akshay Tritiya 2026{{/usCountry}}
For devotees in North India, the auspicious muhurat is believed to be from 10:49 am to 12:30 pm, with the ritual duration lasting around 1 hour and 32 minutes.
Vastu tips for Akshay Tritiya 2026{{/usCountry}}
According to vedic astrologer, Arun Pandit, a simple ritual that people can perform at home on this day to invite prosperity and positive energy.{{/usCountry}}
According to vedic astrologer, Arun Pandit, a simple ritual that people can perform at home on this day to invite prosperity and positive energy.{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Take a red cloth (lal kapda).{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Take a red cloth (lal kapda).{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Place turmeric, cardamom, kumkum, a silver coin, and akshat (uncooked rice) inside the cloth.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Place turmeric, cardamom, kumkum, a silver coin, and akshat (uncooked rice) inside the cloth.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: Tie the cloth into a small bundle or potli.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: Tie the cloth into a small bundle or potli.{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Keep this bundle inside your almirah or locker (tijori).{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Keep this bundle inside your almirah or locker (tijori).{{/usCountry}}
Mantra to chant during the ritual
While preparing the bundle, devotees are advised to chant the following mantra with faith:
“ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं क्लीं श्री सिद्ध लक्ष्म्यै नमः।”
According to traditional beliefs, chanting this mantra while performing the ritual is said to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity associated with wealth and prosperity.
Disclaimer: This article is based on social media content. Hence, seek professional guidance before practising these rituals.