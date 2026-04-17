Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Here are the vastu rituals to follow on this auspicious day with an expert's guidance

Akshay Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The word “Akshay” means something that never diminishes, which is why many believe that good deeds, prayers, or investments made on this day bring long-lasting prosperity and success.

Akshay Tritiya 2026

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According to astrologer Astro Arun Pandit, this rare alignment during Akshay Tritiya is believed to make the day powerful for attracting wealth and positive energy into one’s home.

Also Read Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Why astrologers consider this day powerful for wealth, new beginnings and good fortune

Why is Akshay Tritiya an auspicous day in astrology?

Akshay Tritiya falls in the month of Vaisakh during the Shukla Paksha on Tritiya Tithi. Astrologers say that on this day the Sun is in Aries (Mesh rashi) and the Moon is in Taurus (Vrishabh rashi).

This rare cosmic combination is believed to symbolise strength and stability, which is why many people consider it an ideal time to begin new ventures, perform spiritual rituals, or seek blessings for prosperity.

When is Akshay Tritiya 2026?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Drik Panchang, Akshay Tritiya in 2026 will be celebrated on April 19, and the festival will be observed throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Drik Panchang, Akshay Tritiya in 2026 will be celebrated on April 19, and the festival will be observed throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For devotees in North India, the auspicious muhurat is believed to be from 10:49 am to 12:30 pm, with the ritual duration lasting around 1 hour and 32 minutes. Vastu tips for Akshay Tritiya 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For devotees in North India, the auspicious muhurat is believed to be from 10:49 am to 12:30 pm, with the ritual duration lasting around 1 hour and 32 minutes. Vastu tips for Akshay Tritiya 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to vedic astrologer, Arun Pandit, a simple ritual that people can perform at home on this day to invite prosperity and positive energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to vedic astrologer, Arun Pandit, a simple ritual that people can perform at home on this day to invite prosperity and positive energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Take a red cloth (lal kapda). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Take a red cloth (lal kapda). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Place turmeric, cardamom, kumkum, a silver coin, and akshat (uncooked rice) inside the cloth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Place turmeric, cardamom, kumkum, a silver coin, and akshat (uncooked rice) inside the cloth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 3: Tie the cloth into a small bundle or potli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: Tie the cloth into a small bundle or potli. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 4: Keep this bundle inside your almirah or locker (tijori). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 4: Keep this bundle inside your almirah or locker (tijori). {{/usCountry}}

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Mantra to chant during the ritual

While preparing the bundle, devotees are advised to chant the following mantra with faith:

“ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं क्लीं श्री सिद्ध लक्ष्म्यै नमः।”

According to traditional beliefs, chanting this mantra while performing the ritual is said to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity associated with wealth and prosperity.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on social media content. Hence, seek professional guidance before practising these rituals.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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