Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Why astrologers consider this day powerful for wealth, new beginnings and good fortune

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most sacred and auspicious festivals in Hindu tradition. The festival is observed on the third day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) in the month of Vaishakh. According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Akshaya Tritiya, celebrated on the third tithi of Vaisakha, is an auspicious day for good deeds and investments, believed to bring eternal prosperity. (Freepik)

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Spiritual significance of Akshaya Tritiya This day is believed to carry special spiritual significance. According to traditional beliefs, any good deed performed on Akshaya Tritiya, such as charity, prayers, purchases or starting a new venture, is said to bring lasting blessings and positive results.

Many devotees believe that Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, and Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, shower special blessings on this day. Because of this belief, people often buy gold or silver, begin new business ventures and make charitable donations.

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When is Akshaya Tritiya 2026? According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi of the Vaishakh month will begin at 10:50 am on April 19 and end at 7:27 am on April 20. As the Tritiya period is active during the afternoon on April 19, the festival will be observed on that day.

What is the Religious meaning of Akshaya Tritiya? The word “Akshaya” means something that never diminishes or fades. Because of this, actions performed on this day, such as prayers, meditation, mantra chanting or donations, are believed to bring continuous blessings.

Mythological traditions say that worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day can bring prosperity, peace and good fortune to one’s life.

Things to buy on Akshaya Tritiya Buying new items on this day is considered especially lucky. Many people believe that purchases made on Akshaya Tritiya attract abundance and stability.

Common purchases include: Gold and silver jewellery

Brass or bronze utensils

Property such as land or houses

Vehicles

New clothes or textiles

Books, furniture and household items

Puja materials or temple items Things you should not purchase on Akshaya Tritiya According to some traditional beliefs, there are certain items that are considered inauspicious to purchase on this day. These include:

Aluminium, steel or plastic utensils

Thorny plants

Black-coloured clothes

It is also believed that lending money on this day should be avoided, as it may symbolically send wealth away from the home. Simple rituals people follow on Akshay Tritiya Many devotees follow certain practices to welcome positive energy on Akshaya Tritiya: