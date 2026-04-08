Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Why astrologers consider this day powerful for wealth, new beginnings and good fortune
This article will unveil why good deeds performed on Akshaya Tritiya, such as making purchases, are said to bring positive results.
Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most sacred and auspicious festivals in Hindu tradition. The festival is observed on the third day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) in the month of Vaishakh. According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
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Spiritual significance of Akshaya Tritiya
This day is believed to carry special spiritual significance. According to traditional beliefs, any good deed performed on Akshaya Tritiya, such as charity, prayers, purchases or starting a new venture, is said to bring lasting blessings and positive results.
Many devotees believe that Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, and Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, shower special blessings on this day. Because of this belief, people often buy gold or silver, begin new business ventures and make charitable donations.
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When is Akshaya Tritiya 2026?
According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi of the Vaishakh month will begin at 10:50 am on April 19 and end at 7:27 am on April 20. As the Tritiya period is active during the afternoon on April 19, the festival will be observed on that day.
What is the Religious meaning of Akshaya Tritiya?
The word “Akshaya” means something that never diminishes or fades. Because of this, actions performed on this day, such as prayers, meditation, mantra chanting or donations, are believed to bring continuous blessings.
Mythological traditions say that worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day can bring prosperity, peace and good fortune to one’s life.
Things to buy on Akshaya Tritiya
Buying new items on this day is considered especially lucky. Many people believe that purchases made on Akshaya Tritiya attract abundance and stability.
Common purchases include:
- Gold and silver jewellery
- Brass or bronze utensils
- Property such as land or houses
- Vehicles
- New clothes or textiles
- Books, furniture and household items
- Puja materials or temple items
Things you should not purchase on Akshaya Tritiya
According to some traditional beliefs, there are certain items that are considered inauspicious to purchase on this day. These include:
- Aluminium, steel or plastic utensils
- Thorny plants
- Black-coloured clothes
- It is also believed that lending money on this day should be avoided, as it may symbolically send wealth away from the home.
Simple rituals people follow on Akshay Tritiya
Many devotees follow certain practices to welcome positive energy on Akshaya Tritiya:
- Take an early morning bath and wear clean clothes.
- Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.
- Make purchases during auspicious or midday timings.
- Maintain positive thoughts while shopping or starting new work.
- Donate food, clothes, gold or other useful items to those in need.
Devotees also believe that by following these practices with sincerity can invite happiness, and future prosperity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More