Amid Tom Holland's wedding buzz, here's what his zodiac sign says about love and relationships

Wedding buzz surrounding Tom Holland has sparked fresh interest in the actor's zodiac sign, with many fans turning to astrology to learn more about his personality and approach to relationships. Born on June 1, 1996, Holland is a Gemini, an air sign ruled by Mercury. In Western astrology, Geminis are often linked with curiosity, communication, and adaptability.

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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While astrology cannot predict a person's future or define their relationships, many followers enjoy exploring how zodiac traits match the public image of celebrities.

What is Tom Holland's zodiac sign?

Tom Holland was born under the Gemini zodiac sign, which covers birthdays between May 21 and June 20. Gemini is symbolized by the Twins and is associated with versatility, quick thinking, and a love of learning.

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{{^usCountry}} People born under this sign are often described as social, expressive, and open to new experiences. They enjoy meaningful conversations and tend to adapt well to changing situations. What does Gemini say about love? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People born under this sign are often described as social, expressive, and open to new experiences. They enjoy meaningful conversations and tend to adapt well to changing situations. What does Gemini say about love? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Western astrology, Gemini is believed to value emotional and intellectual connection in relationships. Rather than grand gestures, people born under this sign are often thought to enjoy spending quality time with their partners and keeping communication open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Western astrology, Gemini is believed to value emotional and intellectual connection in relationships. Rather than grand gestures, people born under this sign are often thought to enjoy spending quality time with their partners and keeping communication open. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Geminis are also known for their playful nature and sense of humor. Astrologers say they appreciate relationships that continue to grow through shared experiences, honest conversations, and mutual respect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Geminis are also known for their playful nature and sense of humor. Astrologers say they appreciate relationships that continue to grow through shared experiences, honest conversations, and mutual respect. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Because Mercury rules Gemini, the sign is often associated with curiosity. This can make Geminis eager to learn about their partner's interests, goals, and perspective on life. Why are fans searching for his zodiac sign? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Because Mercury rules Gemini, the sign is often associated with curiosity. This can make Geminis eager to learn about their partner's interests, goals, and perspective on life. Why are fans searching for his zodiac sign? {{/usCountry}}

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Celebrity milestones often lead fans to revisit birth charts and zodiac profiles. Relationship news, birthdays, movie releases, and public appearances frequently spark renewed interest in astrology, especially among people who enjoy comparing zodiac compatibility.

With Tom Holland making headlines, many astrology enthusiasts are looking beyond the news to explore the personality traits traditionally linked with his birth sign.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. HT claims no authority over the predictions. Hence, reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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