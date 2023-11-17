Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from Nov 17-23 for your zodiac sign

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

This week, Aries, it's okay to seek support from those around you. Don't carry the weight of everything alone; asking for help from helpful people can make your journey smoother. Remember, pushing yourself too hard can lead to feeling exhausted, so take care to avoid burnout. However, exciting times are ahead, offering you plenty of reasons to celebrate. Expect good news, especially related to your relationships or children, which will uplift your spirits. Don't forget to stay connected with those you love; your persistence and support mean a lot to them. Keep an eye out for the color yellow as it might bring you luck this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus, a new phase is approaching in your life. Discovering your purpose is a significant accomplishment in itself. Forgive and forget any past grievances as success often comes through compromise and patience. This week, it's crucial not to go at things alone. Consider different perspectives and review details before making important decisions. Self-control and a willingness to work with others will guide you towards favourable outcomes. Green might be a lucky colour for you this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's time to make decisions guided by your heart and appreciate those who genuinely care for you. Stand firm in your beliefs and have the courage to assert your personal power confidently. Let go of what's holding you back; this is your moment to release any barriers to progress. Detox your body, mind, and soul, and work on boosting your self-confidence. Teal green and pink might bring luck your way this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer, expect an emotional shift this week. Messages about relationships or social gatherings will keep you occupied. Your strong intuition and effective communication skills will be valuable assets. Quick and positive results may surprise you, rewarding your hard work. Stay strong as the wheel of fortune seems to favour your endeavours this week. Black could be a lucky colour for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Let go of the past, Leo; it no longer serves you. Embrace a more optimistic approach to life and release attachment to specific outcomes. This week, a long-awaited wish might come true, marking the beginning of a new venture. Plan meticulously and invest your resources wisely for a successful journey ahead. Pink might bring you luck this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love might sweep you off your feet, Virgo. Expect situations and conversations that make your heart flutter, as destiny seems to be in your favour. Embrace change and let go of the past because success often comes to those who can release what's holding them back. Stay positive, as there's a brighter future awaiting you. Mauve and white might be your lucky colours.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this week might bring you unexpected blessings. New and successful beginnings are on the horizon for you. Opportunities filled with passion, inspiration, and the chance to do something amazing could come your way. Your guardian angels might be guiding you towards something meaningful, so be open to following your desires. Orange could be a colour bringing luck to you this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Believe in yourself, Scorpio. This week, you'll have reasons to celebrate, especially with family and friends. Positive news related to relationships or children might lift your spirits. It's an excellent time to review your progress and plan for future endeavours. Colors like fuchsia pink and lavender might bring you luck.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, consider exploring different paths as the current situation demands patience, diplomacy, and endurance. Balance is crucial, especially if you're handling multiple tasks or jobs. Make sure to keep things enjoyable and fun; it will help you navigate through challenging times. Brown might be a lucky colour for you this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week, Capricorn, make bold and ambitious choices, especially in collaboration with like-minded individuals. Progress is within reach, particularly when you share a vision with others. If you're feeling stuck in relationships, don't give up; success might be just around the corner. For those dealing with legal matters, victory could be on the horizon. Take some time for reflection and insight before venturing into new territories. Purple could be your lucky color this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius, trust your instincts and follow your heart this week. Support from your family will be instrumental in helping you navigate through challenging times. Insights gained through meditation could be signs from the universe; pay attention to them. If you feel the need for more rest or downtime, take it as a sign that you might be overworking yourself. Success can come through self-control and patience. Lucky colors for you might include olive green and sea blue.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, embrace the opportunity for a fresh start this week. Making courageous decisions and leaving behind the past is key. Take a break to regroup and then plunge into action. Engage in activities that you love as personal and professional growth is on the horizon for you. Collaboration with others will yield positive results. Yellow might be a color bringing luck to you this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!