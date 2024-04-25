April 22-28, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Your luck will come from deep inside you. Keep doing what you normally do, and you might suddenly find luck when you're focused and determined on something. If you feel confident and believe in yourself, your luck will double. Just make sure you're not holding yourself back with negative thoughts! Read your lucky Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

Wearing blue this week could bring you even more luck. It might also help you express yourself better and get what you need. And who knows? You might even find some people cheering you on!

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Good things are coming your way because of the hard work you've done before. It's like reaping the rewards of your efforts. Get ready for lots of good stuff! On the domestic front, your family and friends might benefit, too.

If you want, wear red this week. It might bring you even more luck. But don't stress about doing too much to get what you deserve. It'll come to you no matter what. Just relax and enjoy the good things coming your way!

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Your luck is tied to trying new and daring things. Let your imagination run wild, and embrace your creativity. You might be surprised by what you come up with! And once you tap into this energy, your luck will help you succeed even more.

Wearing red could bring you extra luck and motivation this week. Ignore any negative opinions around you and trust in your own abilities. With a positive mindset, you can truly make the most of this good luck coming your way.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luck is all about making your wishes come true this week. Take time to think about what you want, and write it down carefully. Make sure you don't forget anything important! You can even do a special ritual to help make your wishes come true.

Yellow things, like lemons, will bring you luck this week. You might want to include them in your ritual to keep away any bad vibes. So, get ready to make your dreams a reality and watch as luck shines on you!

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Your luck this week is solid and reliable. If you're working on something with a long-term goal in mind, this luck will support you in building something enduring. This is particularly true for those in real estate, business, or creative ventures.

If you feel like it, try walking barefoot on the ground at least once this week. It'll help you feel more grounded and strengthen the stability of your luck. Walking barefoot at home also works if you prefer, so you don't have to worry about stepping on anything uncomfortable outside.