If you were born on April 25, your tarot cards reveal a year of emotional choices, juggling responsibilities, mental awareness, and learning to protect your energy from confusion or deception.

April 25 Birthday Horoscope: Here's what the tarot cards have in store for you(Freepik)

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The Two of Pentacles and Ten of Wands show that this year may feel busy and demanding. You could find yourself juggling multiple responsibilities, trying to maintain balance while carrying emotional and practical pressure.

The Knight of Cups brings emotional depth—there may be offers, connections, or situations that feel meaningful but require careful evaluation.

The Page of Swords and Seven of Swords highlight mental awareness. You are being guided to stay alert, observe carefully, and not blindly trust everything. Not all situations or people may be as straightforward as they seem.

This is a year of balancing emotions with awareness and protecting your energy.

Love & Relationships

Love may feel emotionally engaging, but also slightly confusing. The Knight of Cups suggests romantic energy or emotional offers, but the Seven of Swords indicates the need for caution.

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{{^usCountry}} You may encounter situations where things are not fully clear or where communication is incomplete. The Page of Swords suggests observation—understand before reacting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may encounter situations where things are not fully clear or where communication is incomplete. The Page of Swords suggests observation—understand before reacting. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Two of Pentacles indicates balancing emotions with practicality. You may need to decide what is worth your energy. This is a year of choosing clarity over illusion in love. Career & Finances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Two of Pentacles indicates balancing emotions with practicality. You may need to decide what is worth your energy. This is a year of choosing clarity over illusion in love. Career & Finances {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Career energy shows workload and multitasking. The Ten of Wands indicates pressure, while the Two of Pentacles shows juggling responsibilities. You may feel stretched, but this is also a year where you learn to manage your time and energy better. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Career energy shows workload and multitasking. The Ten of Wands indicates pressure, while the Two of Pentacles shows juggling responsibilities. You may feel stretched, but this is also a year where you learn to manage your time and energy better. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Page of Swords suggests learning, observing, and staying informed. This is a good time to improve your skills and stay updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Page of Swords suggests learning, observing, and staying informed. This is a good time to improve your skills and stay updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Seven of Swords advises caution—avoid shortcuts, hidden dealings, or unclear financial decisions. This is a year of working smart, not just hard. Challenges & Karmic Lessons {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Seven of Swords advises caution—avoid shortcuts, hidden dealings, or unclear financial decisions. This is a year of working smart, not just hard. Challenges & Karmic Lessons {{/usCountry}}

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Your biggest challenge will be managing pressure and avoiding confusion.

The Ten of Wands shows overload, while the Seven of Swords warns against deception—either from others or from self-doubt. The Page of Swords indicates overthinking or analysing situations too much. The karmic lesson is clear: Stay aware, but do not let overthinking or fear control your actions.

Advice

Balance your heart and mind. This is a year where emotional decisions must be supported by logic. Do not ignore red flags, but also do not assume the worst without clarity. Protect your energy and choose where to invest it.

Crystal Guidance

This is a year of clarity, protection, and balanced thinking. Sodalite is your crystal for the year. It enhances mental clarity, supports honest communication, and helps you see through confusion.

Birthday Ritual (Clarity & Protection Ritual)

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Take a small plate and add a pinch of ajwain (carom seeds), a few fennel seeds, and a small piece of jaggery. Sit quietly and think of one situation where you need clarity and balance. Place your hand over the plate and say: “I see clearly. I choose wisely. I protect my energy.” Keep a small pinch of this mixture in your bag or near your workspace. Discard the rest later. This ritual helps you stay mentally sharp, emotionally balanced, and protected from confusion.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

Contact: 9654465163

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kishori Sud ...Read More Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com Read Less

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