Aquarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 24

Dear Aquarius, stars have planned a good day for you. An excellent day on the career front but try to make some point for kids. Love is on the cards for you. To stay calm is the key.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:08 AM IST
AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is an excellent day on the career front. Some may get job offer letters that will keep them excited and occupied in preparations. Promotion or transfer to desired location is indicated for some who have been waiting for it for a long time. Love is in the air for some, so keep your fingers crossed.

Aquarius, avoid being involved in a disputed property matter as you may have to face the issues. This is not a favorable day on the property front. Everything seems okay on the family front, but kids may need your attention or advice on something important, so make some time for them.

Aquarius Finance Today

It is advisable not to be aggressive on the financial front today. There is nothing to be worried about regarding your finances. However, some better deals are expected in future so avoid investing in any plan as of now. Aquarius, it's time to play safe.

Aquarius Family Today

Peace and harmony will prevail among family members. Some little disputes may happen but they will soon be resolved. Try to be empathetic and understand the point of view of your family members that will help you resolve the issue effectively.

Aquarius Career Today

Aquarius will rock at the professional front today. You may get a chance to be a part of the project you have been dreaming about. Stars are in your favor, so go ahead and accept it. Your performance will be appreciated by seniors and colleagues.

Aquarius Health Today

You will enjoy good health and may include some new work-out in your daily routine. Your consistent efforts towards leading a healthy lifestyle will pay off. Those who are suffering from a prolonged health ailment may feel some improvement or may find some effective alternative therapy.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Love is on the cards for Aquarius. To stay calm is the key. You may spend some good time with your lover/spouse. Going out for shopping or to a movie will be appreciated and you may also get a chance to understand each other better.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cherry/Red

