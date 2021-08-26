Aquarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 26

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It appears that you're perceiving things as they are, but you are not the only one viewing the situation this way. When you deal with things as they are, instead of pretending they aren't, you open yourself up to being more reasonable and credible in the eyes of others. You shouldn't strive to be correct all the time, and you should accept other people's viewpoints. Appeasing your opponents will keep conflict away Aquarians. That may sound tough for you initially but considering the fact that it is the only way to sail through the day – take it as a priority to accommodate. Come on, you can do it, Aquarian!

Aquarius Finance Today

You are currently going through a fair financial period. Your decisions will come out to be correct. Your investments have turned out to be completely profit-making. Your financial gurus will tell some exciting plans. Investing in the same will bring you profit.

Aquarius Family Today

Practice self-discipline when it comes to your personal relationships. You tend to think only your own viewpoints are correct, and you have little regard for others' perspectives. It's because you're often viewed as conceited or indolent. Learn to put yourself in other people's shoes and remove your stubbornness.

Aquarius Career Today

When composure is required, you must battle the difficulties, which require deliberation to overcome. Constant reevaluation won't have the effect you're aiming for: Instead, stay grounded. Follow a collaborative approach. Don’t try the things solo.

Aquarius Health Today

Stress and overexertion are not healthy, so it's always better to take some time out from strenuous activities rather than be stressed by any added pressure. You should avoid adding to your existing problems by maintaining composure, taking your time, and simplifying your life.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You have a loving partner, cherish this fact. You will start to accept your changed and happier feelings for your partner. You and your partner will be embracing one another and will be leading towards a more beautiful bond. Today is the day to spend a beautiful evening that will be full of surprises with your partner. Don’t forget to take along a fresh bouquet of roses to impress him/ her more. this gesture of yours will help you to showcase your love and affection for your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874