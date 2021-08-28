Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 28

Dear Aquarius, today's prediction advises you to be less straightforward and avoid disrupting your relationships. It is always good at acting in a humble style, everybody appreciates it.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:11 AM IST
AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Try to be less straightforward and avoid disrupting your relationships. Instead, ask yourself whether you need to concentrate more time on your personal life and improve it by responding more to your loved ones. It is always good at acting in a humble style, everybody appreciates it.

Aquarius Finance Today

Do not allow anybody else to manage your funds on your behalf. This is not the day to trust even those who sound familiar. Use your instincts when it comes to purchasing a property. Someone may smooth talk around and promise you moons and stars – you got to stay on the ground and evaluate the practical aspects before committing anything on the financial front.

Aquarius Family Today

Carefully select your words. You do exactly what other want from you and thus make them contented for a long time. Remain open to conversations Aquarians. Honest communication will boost your knowledge

Aquarius Career Today

Work through problems and don't allow people to agitate you, to voice your views more reservedly; otherwise, only those you work with will be exasperated. Don't allow your answers to upset you, learn of your errors.

Aquarius Health Today

Don't give it up, even if you don't feel so fit. Your health is your last ignore, but be patient, be careful and be aware of your shortcomings, and listen to your body. Even if your body can be overworked, you will feel completely revived when you take a well-deserved rest and relaxation.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You'd love to see everything you want to do. But, if you just ask your baby what you want, you can avoid some troubles today. Tell your lover your love for him/her. This is the ideal approach to gain new energy and love momentum.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

