Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: You'll be full of good ideas

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarians may be a blessed lot today. Your economic front is likely to be very bright as a new source of earning may bring handsome profits. Handle tough circumstances calmly and take each step steadily towards success with luck on your side. On the domestic front, you may experience a blissful time in the company of relatives and friends. An urge to learn new things is likely to help in climbing the professional ladder. You will need to play your cards well on the professional front to outmanoeuvre a rival. You would be full of good ideas, especially in the latter half of the day. Buying a house or a flat may be on your mind and is likely to become a reality soon. Travelling to a new destination can prove surprisingly rewarding for Aquarius natives. You can also meet someone to discuss personal problems, experiences and plans. You are likely to remain in total control of the situation on the academic front. Your social endeavours are likely to add to your prestige in your social circle.

Aquarius Finance Today Your safe and secure investment is likely to bring financial security today. If you wish to invest your savings in something new, now is the time to do it. Those looking to expand their business reach find new ways to accomplish their aim. Aquarius natives may go ahead with your plans to buy a house or vehicle.

Aquarius Family Today On the home front, you will get a grip on what is happening currently around you and turn it in your favour. Family function proves invaluable for forging cementing relations. At home, Aquarius natives are likely to renew old meaningful relations.

Aquarius Career Today A lazy or laid-back attitude could come in the way of professional success. The challenges you're facing would require all-out effort to overcome. Hard-headed logic should be your best bet today. Avoid delegating important assignments.

Aquarius Health Today Changes in your health and your diet will ultimately have a positive effect on you. Regular exercise may make you feel invigorated. Use this good energy and great timing to do amazing things.

Aquarius Love Life Today Today, strong indications that your love relationship would come to the forefront. On the positive side, elders in the family are likely to approve of your relationship. A journey may help some Aquarians find their future soul mate.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

