Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 28, 2022: The day brings good fortune

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Today will be an exciting day for Aquarius natives. They need to sharpen their leadership qualities to steer the professional boat. Love life brings some memorable moments that you could cherish rest of your life. Meditation and yoga prove beneficial for spiritual as well as physical gains. A very healthy day when your cheerfulness gives the desired tonic and confidence. If possible, enjoy quality time in the company of your beloved to cement the lovely bond. It is advisable to have open-ended travel plans with a refundable option. Last-minute changes could force you to alter or changes your plans. Don't bring hurdles to your family where property matters are concerned. It may strain your relationships. Lending a plot to an unknown person might create a problem in future. The ability to take risks will impress even the harshest of your critics. You are likely to learn a lot from a socially active life, provided you carefully listen to others. Involvement in voluntary work brings popularity.

Aquarius Finance Today Hard work in previous days brings good fortune enabling to fulfil monetary promises for Aquarius natives. An auspicious day to invest money on items that would grow in value. There is a high probability of receiving a valuable prize or a significant win unexpectedly in a lottery.

Aquarius Family Today Aquarius natives may find family members very supportive but highly demanding. Children are likely to face parental ire for neglecting studies. Remain available for all members going through a difficult time. They may need assistance but could be too shy to ask.

Aquarius Career Today You may have a fantastic day at work, leaving you feeling pleased and fulfilled. Working to your full potential will enable you to achieve your desired professional results. Don’t forget to devote time to acquiring new technical skills to enhance career prospects.

Aquarius Health Today Today can be a beneficial day for your health, Aquarians. Those who have been suffering from minor or chronic illnesses may rapidly recover and resume their normal, healthy, and happy lives.

Aquarius Love Life Today This is an excellent day to set new relationship goals. You can also confide in your parents about your marriage and an individual you like romantically. Aquarius singles will need to be inventive and bold to get success in love. Use new but innovative methods to catch the attraction of the opposite sex.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

