Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 31, 2022: Relatives may bring good news

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Things look rosy for Aquarius natives on the love front. Those in a relationship are likely to spend great times with each other. While singles may get the attention that they want from the person they have been interested in. Family front too will give Aquarius natives a reason to smile, as relatives may bring good news from far-off lands. Empower your employees to take decisions and assume responsibilities. Selling a property deal with advance money is possible. Some of you may undertake a journey at short notice. Some arrangements before you go on an overseas trip will save your time, and effort and give you peace of mind. An excellent property offer that fits your pocket may become difficult to refuse today. A day when Aquarius natives could be attracted towards charity and social servicing. The drudgery of academics may get to you and affect your social life if you don't tackle it right.

Aquarius Finance Today Aquarius natives are likely to earn profits by clinching a lucrative deal in land or vehicle. Better to consult an expert in the financial market before investing. Some Aquarians may invest surplus capital in a new business, which is likely to turn into a profitable venture in the future.

Aquarius Family Today At home, encouraging news is likely to lift the spirits of Aquarius natives. An auspicious day to engage yourself in social as well as religious functions. The domestic atmosphere would be pleasant and harmonious, bringing much-needed joy to life.

Aquarius Career Today Aquarius natives may decide to take up residence near your place of work to make the commute easier. Your professional life may test your mettle, as results are likely to come only after putting-in increased efforts. Failure in benefiting from the competitive atmosphere at work harms your interests.

Aquarius Health Today Aquarius natives will have to take preventive care to keep seasonal allergies a bay today. You may need to take time out of your busy schedule for exercise to keep yourself physically fit. Spend the day in the fresh air, you will benefit from leisurely walks and outdoor recreation.

Aquarius Love Life Today Many opportunities for romance are indicated for romantically inclined Aquarius natives today. Make the most of the lucky day to ask someone you like out on a date. Love is a given expression between the lover and beloved. Thus, don’t forget to enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

