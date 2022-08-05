Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: You're likely to achieve goals

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) After a brief lull, things may start looking up for Aquarius natives. The ability to undertake additional responsibility will amaze those who are slow in their performance. You succeed in achieving professional goals with others' help. Your experience and strategic thinking may prove to be your guide in all decisions you want to take today. You might find that people are comfortable and friendlier when you're around. Be ready to hang out with your friends. Discuss personal problems with other members of the family to find a viable solution. New financial ventures prove to be beneficial for Aquarius natives. You will have to go out of routine work to enjoy your vacation. If you are looking for good long-term investments, then opt for a property which is under construction. Fame and riches are within your grasp provided you don’t miss the opportunities you get today.

Aquarius Finance Today It is an auspicious day to finalize important business deals. It is also a very good day for traders and businessmen as they would benefit from growing demand. Pending payments can be received today and even a dead investment may turn profitable.

Aquarius Family Today Your emotional state is likely to be a little messed up today, but that doesn't mean you have the excuse to vent anger or hurt others' feelings. Deal with everything calmly to maintain peace at home. You find it very hard to escape household responsibilities.

Aquarius Career Today Your loyalty and ability to do things perfectly will bring recognition on the professional front. An ability to easily convince others would immensely benefit Aquarian managers today. Your creativity at work will not only amaze people around you but also be appreciated.

Aquarius Health Today Enjoying a relaxing and rewinding programme helps in maintaining enthusiasm in life. A proper sleep would help in restoring the intellectual abilities of Aquarian. You need to work on being more balanced and disconnecting from work in your personal life; else it will take a toll on your health.

Aquarius Love Life Today The twinkling eyes and innocent smile of a romantic partner will keep you joyous. Romance is likely to be in full bloom and a journey full of pleasure is foreseen. Spending time in a romantic partner’s company allows relaxing and enjoying the day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

