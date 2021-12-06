Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: You are at your best
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: You are at your best

Dear Aquarius, today is a beautiful day for you where you will enjoy life at its best. Give your extra attention to your family today. You are feeling so energetic and powerful today that there is nothing that can stop you from achieving what you want.
Everything will seem to form sync with your great creative imagination and you will feel your spirits will heighten up as the day proceeds.
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:22 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 24- Feb 23)

Dear Aquarians, you are known for your advanced version of thinking. You are always thinking out of the box and this habit of yours makes you different from other signs. Being an air sign, you also love and value your freedom. Today is a beautiful day for you where you will enjoy life at its best. Everything will seem to form sync with your great creative imagination and you will feel your spirits will heighten up as the day proceeds.

Aquarius Finance Today

You can invest in whatever platforms you are thinking to do it, today. You will have money flowing from different sources and business aspects are also showing great results. But don't get over emotional and invest all of your money in a single go.

Aquarius Family Today

You are required to give your extra attention to your family today. Your spouse will want you to plan for a holiday trip together with all the family members. Any young member of the family can fall a little sick so avoid taking them out.

Aquarius Career Today

You are extremely creative and your unique creativity skills will be noticed and acknowledged by your seniors at the office. A good day at the office is predicted as per your planetary positions.

Aquarius Health Today

You are feeling so energetic and powerful today that there is nothing that can stop you from achieving what you want. Don't skip your usual workout regimes and you will find yourself in the best of health for years. But, take care of your eyes, wash them at regular intervals.

Aquarius Love Life Today

New love birds in relationships will experience a strong sense of understanding today with their partner. Married ones will have the support of their spouses. All in all, a good favourable day on the love and romance front is predicted.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aquarius horoscope aquarius astrology sun signs
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP