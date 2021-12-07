Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for December 6: Great news on cards
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for December 6: Great news on cards

Dear Aquarius, today is when you will find a new opportunity or solution to get things in your favour.
Aqua you are a smart individual who creates knowledge based on personal experiences.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The Aquarians are called the water bearer of the zodiac. You are tuned with your connection to the universe. Your uniqueness reflects in everything that you do. You function on music. You are selective introverts who connect with fewer people and interact with everyone. Aqua you are a smart individual who creates knowledge based on personal experiences. You are a rebel who fights for rights. You value independence more than anything and hate being categorized or put into a box.

Aquarius Finance Today 

Know the fact that money comes to us in the form of waves. There were ups and downs for you earlier to the point of exertion. Today is when you will find a new opportunity or solution to get things in your favour.

Aquarius Family Today 

A family get-together is possible where you may encounter some unwanted relatives. Avoid disagreements or arguments in the family today because of them and have fun with your family. Find reasons to show appreciation to your loved ones for their efforts. 

Aquarius Career Today 

You have recently got an opportunity or project at your work, or you may get this opportunity today. Your boss or extreme superior is going to be impressed with your work today. So just stay focused and show them your work in your way. All the best!

Aquarius Health Today

 

You always desire to make good choices when it comes to your health. It is a great day to make it possible. You are always good at sticking to the plans so make a diet chart for yourself and follow it gently, do not leave it in the middle.

Aquarius Love Life Today 

Your love partner will get impressed with you today as you will be appreciating their efforts for you, your family and other significant ones in your life. You can expect a good day in your personal life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology aquarius horoscope aquarius
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP