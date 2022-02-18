Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 18: Things will pick up

Dear Aquarius, try to avoid tripping over your own feet as you make it from one event to another. Things should pick up soon.
Make some changes but take it slow.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) 

 

Your confidence and ability to understand any situation would come handy today as you navigate the day and its ups and downs. You are likely to effortlessly carry out any task required of you and feel in great shape; you would perform better in all respects.  Your calm and understanding attitude are likely to influence people positively and you may get their support easily. You may also get the chance to meet people of different backgrounds. Try to avoid tripping over your own feet as you make it from one event to another. Things should pick up soon. Travelling may not be very comfortable today. Your vehicle can cause you some trouble. So, it is advised to postpone your trip for another day. It is a perfect day for property transactions. Satisfactory deals, both for buyers and sellers of land and buildings, are expected.

 

Aquarius Finance Today 

 

You will be fortunate in terms of money matters and will be successful in adding to your savings. You can repay any of your debts today, which will bring you relief. Strong finances may motivate you to buy a new car/vehicle of your dreams. 

 

Aquarius Family Today 

 

There will be harmony all around in your family. Relationship among members will be strong and cordial. Love will bind them together. If you are married, then the growth and success of your children will make you happy and proud.

 

Aquarius Career Today 

 

Your mind will work at optimum capacity and you will be able to solve problems that you may be facing. Towards the end of the day, you are likely to be rewarded for your hard work and receive recognition from your superiors.

 

Aquarius Health Today 

 

You are advised to take care of your health and drink plenty of water to keep fit and hydrated. There could be health concerns relating to feet, joint pain or throat, for which necessary precautions are advised.

 

Aquarius Love Life Today 

 

You may feel inspired to revitalize your romantic relationship. Make some changes but take it slow. Love birds may enjoy their happy moments as you verbalize what's on your mind and in your heart.

 

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

