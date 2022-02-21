Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 21: Don’t shy away from seeking help

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Giving priority to your mental well-being is very important at this stage of your life. Patience, confidence in one’s capabilities and perseverance make a person strong and capable of what life throws our way. You have gained some saintly qualities, which are helping you develop a positive aura around yourself. Some people may try to dissuade you from pursuing your dreams. Trust yourself and do not let negativity interfere with your process. All the strength we need is within us waiting to be discovered. Students are advised to work on their weak subjects now to be able to do be ready for exams. An unforeseen business trip is on the cards. Any property ventures made today might bring good results; given you know all the pros and cons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today

Stop making money-related decisions based on emotions or in heat of the moment. Financial position at home may be a little tight, so do your part in bringing income if you are of age or at least prevent any unnecessary expenses. Encourage a family member who is trying to take up some activity to bring in more income with your experience and words of motivation.

Aquarius Family Today

Spouse may shower you with attention and might be in a good mood to listen to your pent-up emotions. This might be the right the time to express all your feelings and things that upset you. Elders may feel responsible towards your health and may take extra efforts for your own good. Maintaining a supportive stance is essential today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Career Today

Years of experience and personal goodwill has come to pay off its dues to you. Your supervisors might be pleased with you today. Businessmen may receive old money. Take it slow at work today if you can’t focus on task at hand rather than commit mistake. Don’t shy away from seeking help or taking the day off if you are unable to keep your head in the game. Business will go on as ever, expect positive surprise today.

Aquarius Health Today

You need to be more proactive with your physical health! Your deskbound job and lifestyle might attract serious health issues which may worsen if you don’t take action now. Consult a dietician or join a gym if you need guidance to chart a good health regime. Ask a family member to take walks with you if you don’t want to go alone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Love Life Today

Try to postpone taking your relationship to the next level. If you are unsure of how things may proceed, wait for more obvious signs before rushing. Trust your instincts to know when to make the move. Gather your thoughts and step surely and happily into it.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026