Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 25: You're advised to be alert

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you may face some ups and downs in your life. Due to this, you may feel low at times as your hard work may go unrewarded making you feel demotivated. Do not worry, as this phase will not last long and you will come back hard and stronger than before. You should not be hasty in doing any work or at home; else you may end up spoiling it all. Patience and postponing any action for the time being serve you well today. Your opponents may try to put you down; hence you are advised to be vigilant. As you will succeed in getting the better of them. Enjoying quiet time at home with loved ones can do wonders to help you rest and recharge. Be cautious and stay away from making any transactions relating to real estate. Those studying will have to make dedicated and sincere efforts to excel in their respective field. Travel is possible as well, perhaps abroad or on a long journey. You should be cautious while travelling, as you may lose your belongings. So be adequately alert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today

In terms of attaining fiscal and monetary benefits, the day would be better than usual. You could be inclined towards luxury and would want fancy things in life; your sound finances would allow some extravagance today.

Aquarius Family Today

A father or father figure may need other assistance, so remain at hand today. Those of you looking to expand your family may get encouraging news shortly.

Aquarius Career Today

You will be able to accomplish your past work at the workplace. Working professionals may plan for some short-term educational courses to upskill themselves.

Aquarius Health Today

You need to be vigilant regarding your father's health and take medical advice if necessary. Stress can be overwhelming, but try to keep your cool. Give your body some rest to regain your vitality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Love Life Today

The day could prove to be a bit challenging for married couples, hence taking extra care of your and your partner's health. It is advisable to be more expressive with your feelings and avoid ego and domination in the relationship. There could be some disagreement with your spouse due to the inability to prioritize important tasks.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026