Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 26: Get set for a new beginning
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 26: Get set for a new beginning

Dear Aquarius, it may be a start of a new lifestyle that you want to last for decades. You are ready to bear additional responsibilities, set bigger targets for self, work on long-term dreams, and take initiative in social life.
Don’t get lost in the troubled currents of life.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) 

 

You are emitting some serious positive energy today! It is a big period to start something afresh. It may be a start of a new lifestyle that you want to last for decades. You are ready to bear additional responsibilities, set bigger targets for self, work on long-term dreams, and take initiative in social life. You can be compassionate and considerate in your approach, and do the right things the right way. It may sometimes get overwhelming and you want to slip back into your comfort zone but don’t give in now that you are getting closer. Try to control your thoughts and imagine the future you want to create. Don’t get lost in the troubled currents of life. Plan for a long trip in the future, somewhere in the nature to develop fresh perspectives and see life in new light.

 

Aquarius Finance Today 

 

Your eye for details and knit-picking habits may help you generate good returns. Businessmen will venture out to new horizons. Job seekers will want to tighten their spending and may invest in upgrading a skill.

 

Aquarius Family Today 

 

Family needs may take a backseat today. Having a family discussion over some pending issues will prove beneficial and prevent any clashes in future. Children are likely to keep the mood light.

 

Aquarius Career Today 

 

You can revise your long-term plans, maintain a practical eye for getting things done, and keep moving ahead. You may achieve success with something you began over a year ago. Expect to get attention and recognition for your hard work. 

 

Aquarius Health Today 

 

Health will mostly be stable. You should focus on strengthening your muscles and build up immunity and take up physical activity suitable to your age and health. You will also want to make changes to your diet and its timings. Don’t strain your back and eyes with excess use of a laptop or phone. Avoid eating outside junk food. 

 

Aquarius Love Life Today 

 

Couples may have a tough time making clear conversations and sorting out misunderstandings. It is advised to sleep over it and discuss things later when both have clear minds. Singles will have look some more to find that special someone.

 

Lucky Number: 7 

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

Topics
sun signs astrology aquarius horoscope aquarius
